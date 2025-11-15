UFC 322 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Islam Makhachev -285 (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena +230 (2 points) welterweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko -135 (c) vs. Zhang Weili +115 (1 point), women's flyweight title
  • Sean Brady -130 vs. Michael Morales +110 (1 point), welterweights
  • Carlos Prates -175 vs. Leon Edwards +145 (1 point), welterweights
  • Benoit Saint Denis -180 vs. Beneil Dariush +150 (1 point), lightweights
  • Bo Nickal -205 vs. Rodolfo Vieira +170 (1 point), middleweights
  • Gregory Rodrigues -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154 (1 point), middleweights
  • Erin Blanchfield -258 vs. Tracy Cortes +210 (2 points), women's flyweights
  • Malcolm Wellmaker -155 vs. Cody Haddon +130 (1 point), bantamweights
  • Kyle Daukaus -425 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +330 (3 points) middleweights
  • Pat Sabatini -130 vs. Chepe Mariscal +110 (1 point) featherweights
  • Fatima Kline -520 vs. Angela Hill +390 (3 points) women's strawweights
  • Baisangur Susurkaev -1050 vs. Eric McConico +675 (6 points), middleweights
  • Matheus Camilo -162 vs. Viacheslav Borshchev +140 (1 point), lightweights
Not quite through last card for shoutouts but I do know my Pennington pick lost. Also finally through ufc 321 and Volkov won for me bringing me to 17-19. This week I’m backing Beniel.
Shoutout to ufc 321 winner @BFoe @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @Rampage_Jackson @FEDORFAN44 @Pompey Junglist @SuperAlly @Trupsi @Poirierfan @Deltron 6060 @deanambrose @TITS

Last time I forgot to add the underdog part to the title. I’m slipping.
 
Sh*t... Lets get crazy for the Biggest Card of the Year.

Jack and Weili


I mean. I didn't pick them but... why not

132653-5333971.png
 
I have multiple bets on dogs on this card, guess I'll pick Weili. I think she's a little faster and less shopworn than Val at this point. Both have made themselves into elite grapplers. Both have great gas tanks. Should be a good, close fight but I'm rolling with Magnum. Prime vs Prime I'd take Val but imo Weili is closer to hers.
 
This card has a bunch of close fights Brady, Prates, BSD, Nickal fights are all coin flips imo

Placing a few extra parlay’s today
 
Last edited:
Wellmaker got another opponent with new odds.

Wellmaker (-500), Ewing (+360)
 
