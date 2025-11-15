UFC 322 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Shoutout to ufc 321 winner @BFoe @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @Rampage_Jackson @FEDORFAN44 @Pompey Junglist @SuperAlly @Trupsi @Poirierfan @Deltron 6060 @deanambrose @TITS
Last time I forgot to add the underdog part to the title. I’m slipping.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Islam Makhachev -285 (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena +230 (2 points) welterweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko -135 (c) vs. Zhang Weili +115 (1 point), women's flyweight title
- Sean Brady -130 vs. Michael Morales +110 (1 point), welterweights
- Carlos Prates -175 vs. Leon Edwards +145 (1 point), welterweights
- Benoit Saint Denis -180 vs. Beneil Dariush +150 (1 point), lightweights
- Bo Nickal -205 vs. Rodolfo Vieira +170 (1 point), middleweights
- Gregory Rodrigues -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154 (1 point), middleweights
- Erin Blanchfield -258 vs. Tracy Cortes +210 (2 points), women's flyweights
- Malcolm Wellmaker -155 vs. Cody Haddon +130 (1 point), bantamweights
- Kyle Daukaus -425 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +330 (3 points) middleweights
- Pat Sabatini -130 vs. Chepe Mariscal +110 (1 point) featherweights
- Fatima Kline -520 vs. Angela Hill +390 (3 points) women's strawweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev -1050 vs. Eric McConico +675 (6 points), middleweights
- Matheus Camilo -162 vs. Viacheslav Borshchev +140 (1 point), lightweights
Shoutout to ufc 321 winner @BFoe @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @Rampage_Jackson @FEDORFAN44 @Pompey Junglist @SuperAlly @Trupsi @Poirierfan @Deltron 6060 @deanambrose @TITS
Last time I forgot to add the underdog part to the title. I’m slipping.