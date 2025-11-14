UFC UFC 322 Tapology Contest

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
72,568
Reaction score
153,493
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 322 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

3 million for 1st
2 million for 2nd
1 million for 3rd
 
132653-5138788.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 325 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
21
Views
346
BFoe
BFoe
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 324 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
30
Views
584
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 320 Tapology Contest
Replies
17
Views
431
Sixstring
Sixstring
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 323 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
24
Views
569
LeGiTeR
L
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 321 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
25
Views
897
THEfightsAREfixed
THEfightsAREfixed

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,735
Messages
58,456,910
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top