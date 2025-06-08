(UFC 322: Jones vs Aspinall) Actual Fight Discussion --> Who Wins and How?

Jones vs Aspinall will be announced at UFC 317 (International Fight Week) on June 28.

Dana says Jon already agreed, but hasn't signed the actual contract yet.
Jones will meet with Dana in these next 3 weeks and sign the actual contract with compensation listed.

"You guys just keep making me richer" - Jones

Fans being pissed off about the fight delay is playing into Jones' hands,
because he will get more $$$ from PPV points fueled by hype.

Now that we know it's actually happening....

This thread will be about how the fight goes down.
Who wins and how?
 
The ship sailed already. Zero interest in this fatso division fight. They should have made it a year ago.
 
