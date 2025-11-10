Media UFC 322 Embedded

You know the game... the following episodes will be added to this thread throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Champ Valentina Shevchenko shows off her moves on Live with Kelly and Mark; Zhang Weili takes a break from her training; Leon Edwards wraps up his camp in the UK; Bo Nickal goes on a hike with his family; Tracy Cortez prepares for a rematch with Erin Blanchfield; Champ Jack Della Maddalena tries New York pizza; Islam Makhachev goes fishing before heading into New York City.





Episode 2 - Islam Makhachev finishes his camp in New Jersey before going to a Knicks game; Champ Jack Della Maddalena has a light sparring session; Carlos Prates picks up his new jewelry before heading to boxing training; Sean Brady has an explosive workout; Zhang Weili improves her strength and Conditioning; Champ Valentina Shevchenko has a photo shoot for new smart glasses.




Episode 3 - Zhang Weili arrives in New York City for UFC 322 Fight Week; Malcolm Wellmaker works out with his wife and baby; Carlos Prates gets in town after a long flight; Tracy Cortez gets her nails done before training; Islam Makhachev has an interview with Adin Ross; Champ Valentina Shevhenko faces off with Zhang Weili with all of New York City behind them; Jack Della Maddalena takes in a New York Rangers hockey game.




Episode 4 - Champ Jack Della Maddalena has a bit of fun playing rugby with his team in the gym; Zhang Weili gets in a training session; Erin Blanchfield eats lunch before heading to New York to start her fight week check ins; Benoit Saint-Denis talks about the improvements he’s made since bringing in an MMA coach; Carlos Prates takes photos with a squirrel; Islam Makhachev continues his camp under the watchful eye of Khabib Nurmagomedov.




Episode 5 - Champ Jack Della Maddalena sees his photos all over Times Square; Malcolm Wellmaker checks out a toy store; Islam Makhachev works out with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier; UFC 322 athletes make their media day rounds; Carlos Prates gets dressed for the press conference; The stars of UFC 322 exchange words at the Pre-Fight Press Conference.




Episode 6 - Islam Makhachev sheds the weight ahead of his fight; Malcolm Wellmaker runs into Diego Lopes and talks about his last minute opponent change; Athletes step on the scales for the UFC 322 Official Weigh-Ins; Megan Olivi takes us backstage at ESPN and MSG for her broadcast duties; Former champs give their picks for UFC 322; Madison Square Garden hosts the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins for UFC 322.

 
And.... the Academy Award for the worst haircut of the Event goes to.......Zhang Weili.

(kinda excited for her fight though -- thats tricky to call, I think she defeats Shevchenko and I think if Shev loses, she instantly retires in the Octagon).
 
Hype levels rising
yay-up.gif
 
JDM eating pizza?! :eek::eek:
9cabc8edd9377745fe5d2c00053842aa.jpg

Better not miss weight after that... :eek::eek:
 
First 4 Episodes out. We slowly but surely heading to Saturday and a very promising Fight Card. This should be a good one :)
 
Makhachev has an AP x Kaws worth half a mil
wristaficionado.com

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept 26656TI.GG.D019VE.01 KAWS Tourbillon

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept 26656TI.GG.D019VE.01 is a bold and highly exclusive collaboration with contemporary artist KAWS, blending high horology with avant-garde artistry. Limited in production, this model features a light 43mm titanium case. The dial showcases the iconic KAWS...
wristaficionado.com wristaficionado.com

APkaws.JPG
 
Koala said:
Makhachev has an AP x Kaws worth half a mil
wristaficionado.com

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept 26656TI.GG.D019VE.01 KAWS Tourbillon

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept 26656TI.GG.D019VE.01 is a bold and highly exclusive collaboration with contemporary artist KAWS, blending high horology with avant-garde artistry. Limited in production, this model features a light 43mm titanium case. The dial showcases the iconic KAWS...
wristaficionado.com wristaficionado.com

View attachment 1121053
Click to expand...
That specific one ? That’s hideous
 
