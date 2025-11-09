UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

Guld said: Shevchenko now a slight fav.

Glad I got her as a slight dog, as I feel she should be the fav for this one.

Weili has a path to victory with her pace + wrestling of course, but I feel like the striking exchanges should definitely favor Shevchenko (for however long they last).

I'm opposite you here. I think Shev looked a bit slower and more tentative standing vs Fiorot, whereas Weili looks to still be as fast and explosive as ever. Cardio is no issue for either, I think the grappling cancels out as both have made themselves elite grapplers. People will say Shev is "bigger" but size so often is a non factor in these weight class moves where there's a 10 lb difference. They cut weight, Val isnt gonna look like some monster in there compared to Weili nor is JDM compared to Islam.I'm glad the line has flipped since I haven't gotten my bet in yet so I'll have better odds on Weili. Her chin is my main concern, if Val catches her flush she can hurt Weili whereas we really haven't ever seen Val hurt by strikes that I can remember. I like that Weili has so much less mileage and just looks faster to my eyes. Prime vs Prime I take Val, but I think Val has fallen off a tiny bit to where it tilts slightly to Weili. Val still good enough to beat basically anyone else obviously, but I think it's Weili's night on Saturday.