UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
22,278
Reaction score
7,945
1762654843429.png
ufc322-1.jpg
ufc322-2.jpg
3924.png

 
Who I think will win their fight:
  • Jack Della Maddalena
  • Zhang Weili
  • Brady/Morales dunno yet
  • Leon Edwards
  • Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Rodolfo Vieira
  • Gregory Rodrigues
  • Tracy Cortez
  • Wellmaker/Haddon dunno yet
  • Kyle Daukaus
  • Sabatini/Mariscal dunno yet
  • Fatima Kline
  • Susurkaev/McConico dunno yet
  • Borshchev/Camilo
 
-I kinda like Jack at those odds. Probably hedge with Islam by Sub.
-I'm feeling Valentina. I think her size and striking will give Weili fits.
-Undecided on Brady and Morales.
-I think Prates chops Edwards up with his striking output. I'm a bit worried about Edwards grappling though. (It's underrated and a definite way to nullify Prates.)
-I like Benoit, but there is a chance Dariush replicates his performance against Gamrot. Still leaning Benoit though.
 
Last edited:
Suskaraev-ko
Mariacal-dec
Kline-dec
Daukus-sub
Wellmaker-ko
Blanchfield-dec
Rodriguez-dec
Nickal-dec
Saint denis-ko
Prates-ko
Morales-ko
Zhang-dec
Makachev-sub
 
PuertoRican said:
Who I think will win their fight:
  • Jack Della Maddalena
  • Zhang Weili
  • Brady/Morales dunno yet
  • Leon Edwards
  • Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Rodolfo Vieira
  • Gregory Rodrigues
  • Tracy Cortez
  • Wellmaker/Haddon dunno yet
  • Kyle Daukaus
  • Sabatini/Mariscal dunno yet
  • Fatima Kline
  • Susurkaev/McConico dunno yet
  • Borshchev/Camilo
Click to expand...
Friendly reminder in case you didn't know, her first name is Weili, in China surnames come first.
 
Main event should be a great matchup but Islam by sub seems like the play, JDM got put in many bad spots by Gilbert Burns and even that Hafez was able to get Jack down even it was on short notice. I think it'll take a round and Islam will get a sub midway through the 2nd round here.
 
PuertoRican said:
That's exactly why I put her surname first in my post.

I lived in Korea for two years. I am aware of how first and last names work in East Asia.
Click to expand...
I guess that works too. I thought you were following the Western formatting the whole way through and weren't aware of the switching.
 
guidi said:
Main event should be a great matchup but Islam by sub seems like the play, JDM got put in many bad spots by Gilbert Burns and even that Hafez was able to get Jack down even it was on short notice. I think it'll take a round and Islam will get a sub midway through the 2nd round here.
Click to expand...
Who would you parlay with Islam?
 
Shevchenko now a slight fav.
Glad I got her as a slight dog, as I feel she should be the fav for this one.
Weili has a path to victory with her pace + wrestling of course, but I feel like the striking exchanges should definitely favor Shevchenko (for however long they last).
 
Last edited:
Guld said:
Shevchenko now a slight fav.
Glad I got her as a slight dog, as I feel she should be the fav for this one.
Weili has a path to victory with her pace + wrestling of course, but I feel like the striking exchanges should definitely favor Shevchenko (for however long they last).
Click to expand...

I'm opposite you here. I think Shev looked a bit slower and more tentative standing vs Fiorot, whereas Weili looks to still be as fast and explosive as ever. Cardio is no issue for either, I think the grappling cancels out as both have made themselves elite grapplers. People will say Shev is "bigger" but size so often is a non factor in these weight class moves where there's a 10 lb difference. They cut weight, Val isnt gonna look like some monster in there compared to Weili nor is JDM compared to Islam.

I'm glad the line has flipped since I haven't gotten my bet in yet so I'll have better odds on Weili. Her chin is my main concern, if Val catches her flush she can hurt Weili whereas we really haven't ever seen Val hurt by strikes that I can remember. I like that Weili has so much less mileage and just looks faster to my eyes. Prime vs Prime I take Val, but I think Val has fallen off a tiny bit to where it tilts slightly to Weili. Val still good enough to beat basically anyone else obviously, but I think it's Weili's night on Saturday.
 
jnes said:
I agree why is Chepe the underdog
Click to expand...

Sabatini's grappling looked elite vs Brito (who's a damn good grappler). The weird hiccup vs Jackson aside (and Damon's brother had just passed iirc so that was one of those weird scenarios that can have a fight go differently than it would otherwise), Sabatini's only other loss is to Lopes in the UFC and he's dominated everyone else (no close decisions or anything).
Chepe is a good, well rounded guy but not sure he can deal with the grappling of Sabatini.
 
Thoughts on Wellmaker vs Haddon? Over at +odds is tempting at Bantamweight.

Haddon is well rounded and decent cardio. His loss on his record is a competitive fight with Erceg(who is now a flw).

Wellmaker has the power advantage for sure at this weight so I'd assume Haddon will look to grapple but he's no bum standing(boxing background).

I really like Wellmaker's striking and personality but he's a 31 year old prospect who's been smoking people so early we can't see his full game lately.
 
Tebowned said:
Thoughts on Wellmaker vs Haddon? Over at +odds is tempting at Bantamweight.

Haddon is well rounded and decent cardio. His loss on his record is a competitive fight with Erceg(who is now a flw).

Wellmaker has the power advantage for sure at this weight so I'd assume Haddon will look to grapple but he's no bum standing(boxing background).

I really like Wellmaker's striking and personality but he's a 31 year old prospect who's been smoking people so early we can't see his full game lately.
Click to expand...
Haddon is an animal. He comes forward all the time and fights very well while pushing the pace and getting tired himself. Wellmaker has got power so I think he will be really dangerous in the first round. But the relentless pressure from Haddon will eventually prevail I think. That loss to Erceg btw was a really close crazy back and forth fight which could have gone either way. I got some money on Haddon at +140
 
cblitz said:
Who would you parlay with Islam?
Click to expand...
On this card I like Mariscal as well at plus money, Decision in the Zhang/Valentina fight seems like a safe play as well.
 
I like Weili and Haddon, both available as slight dogs. Shevchenko's striking has slowed down a lot and she's heavily dependent on her wrestling now. I think Haddon is a very strong prospect/up-and-coming fighter.
 
Last edited:
mkess101 said:
Sabatini's grappling looked elite vs Brito (who's a damn good grappler). The weird hiccup vs Jackson aside (and Damon's brother had just passed iirc so that was one of those weird scenarios that can have a fight go differently than it would otherwise), Sabatini's only other loss is to Lopes in the UFC and he's dominated everyone else (no close decisions or anything).
Chepe is a good, well rounded guy but not sure he can deal with the grappling of Sabatini.
Click to expand...
He delt with it once before. I thouught he was the side but keep returning to it playing out pick em
 
BigSteve said:
He delt with it once before. I thouught he was the side but keep returning to it playing out pick em
Click to expand...

Dealt with a grappler as good as Sabatini?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
415
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 10pm ET
166 167 168
Replies
3K
Views
41K
Someone88
S
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
119
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev - Props/Parlays -6pm ET 11-15
2
Replies
23
Views
590
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
LoveMyMMA
  • Poll Poll
News UFC 322: Islam vs. JDM (MSG)
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
richardjohnson
richardjohnson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,596
Messages
58,449,199
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top