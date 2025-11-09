UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

PuertoRican
Friendly reminder in case you didn't know, her first name is Weili, in China surnames come first.Who I think will win their fight:
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Zhang Weili
- Brady/Morales dunno yet
- Leon Edwards
- Benoit Saint-Denis
- Rodolfo Vieira
- Gregory Rodrigues
- Tracy Cortez
- Wellmaker/Haddon dunno yet
- Kyle Daukaus
- Sabatini/Mariscal dunno yet
- Fatima Kline
- Susurkaev/McConico dunno yet
- Borshchev/Camilo
That's exactly why I put her surname first in my post.
I lived in Korea for two years. I am aware of how first and last names work in East Asia.
Who would you parlay with Islam?Main event should be a great matchup but Islam by sub seems like the play, JDM got put in many bad spots by Gilbert Burns and even that Hafez was able to get Jack down even it was on short notice. I think it'll take a round and Islam will get a sub midway through the 2nd round here.
Shevchenko now a slight fav.
Glad I got her as a slight dog, as I feel she should be the fav for this one.
Weili has a path to victory with her pace + wrestling of course, but I feel like the striking exchanges should definitely favor Shevchenko (for however long they last).
I agree why is Chepe the underdog
Haddon is an animal. He comes forward all the time and fights very well while pushing the pace and getting tired himself. Wellmaker has got power so I think he will be really dangerous in the first round. But the relentless pressure from Haddon will eventually prevail I think. That loss to Erceg btw was a really close crazy back and forth fight which could have gone either way. I got some money on Haddon at +140Thoughts on Wellmaker vs Haddon? Over at +odds is tempting at Bantamweight.
Haddon is well rounded and decent cardio. His loss on his record is a competitive fight with Erceg(who is now a flw).
Wellmaker has the power advantage for sure at this weight so I'd assume Haddon will look to grapple but he's no bum standing(boxing background).
I really like Wellmaker's striking and personality but he's a 31 year old prospect who's been smoking people so early we can't see his full game lately.
On this card I like Mariscal as well at plus money, Decision in the Zhang/Valentina fight seems like a safe play as well.Who would you parlay with Islam?
He delt with it once before. I thouught he was the side but keep returning to it playing out pick emSabatini's grappling looked elite vs Brito (who's a damn good grappler). The weird hiccup vs Jackson aside (and Damon's brother had just passed iirc so that was one of those weird scenarios that can have a fight go differently than it would otherwise), Sabatini's only other loss is to Lopes in the UFC and he's dominated everyone else (no close decisions or anything).
Chepe is a good, well rounded guy but not sure he can deal with the grappling of Sabatini.
He delt with it once before. I thouught he was the side but keep returning to it playing out pick em