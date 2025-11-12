UFC UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev - Props/Parlays -6pm ET 11-15

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev - Props/Parlays -6pm ET 11-15. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.
 
-200
Best odds I got so far to use for the bets involving the main event. If someone gets better odds, mention it because we might not be able to fully rely on the odds to improve later from Jack's "fans" making real $ bets.

IMG-4054.jpg

Dillydilly said:
odds
helax said:
Let’s go
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Cowboy Kurt’s picks





Islam Makhachev -250



Zhang Weili +118



Sean Brady -130



Carlos Prates -162



Beniot Saint-Denis -170



Gregory Rodriguez -173



Erin Blanchfield -240







27.54
I think this parlay could WELL WORK.

Benoit might be the weak point. I love that dude and his total war spirit but he might get wrestle-fucked by Dariush.....but I hope not.

Brady could also be a point of failure. Not sure.....
 
LeGiTeR said:
Kline + Blanchfield -118

Camilo/Bors under 2.5 + Susurkaev/McConico under 1.5 +132

Camilo by sub +500

Morales by KO +250
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Cowboy Kurt’s picks
Islam Makhachev -250
Zhang Weili +118
Sean Brady -130
Carlos Prates -162
Beniot Saint-Denis -170
Gregory Rodriguez -173
Erin Blanchfield -240

27.54
Doughie99 said:
Doughie#1 NYC Ambition
Susurkaev ITD -345
Blanchfield -240
Daukaus -410
Prates ITD +160
Makhachev -255
Weili +125
17.51
AppliedScience said:
AS_Islam & Baysangur
Islam Makhachev -200
Baysangur Susurkaev -771
.69


AS_Islam & Stamp
Islam Makhachev -200
Stamp Fairtex -260 (kickboxing, ONE 173)
1.08




And kickboxing this time 😯

added
 
Jyo 1
Malcolm Wellmaker -450
Valentina Shevchenko -135

Jyo 2
Kyle Daukaus -430
Gregory Rodrigues -184

Jyo 3
Michael Morales +120
Carlos Prates/Leon Edwards Fight starts round 2 -480


Jyo 4
Islam Makhachev -275
Baisangur Susurkaev/Eric McConico -625 Fight doesn't go to decision


Jyo 5
Bo Nickal -225
Ethyn Ewing/Malcolm Wellmaker -600 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 6
Valentina Shevchenko -135
Tracy Cortez +220



Jyo 7
Baisangur Susurkaev -1000
Leon Edwards +158


BigFavs
Baisangur Susurkaev -1000
Fatima Kline -500
Malcolm Wellmaker -450
Kyle Daukaus -430


JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Baisangur Susurkaev/Eric McConico -625
Ethyn Ewing/Malcolm Wellmaker -600

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Beneil Dariush/BSD -260
Gregory Rodrigues/Roman Kopylov -250


JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Gerald Meerschaert/Kyle Daukaus -235
Islam Makhachev/JDM -155

LineMovement 1
Matheus Camilo -158
Valentina Shevchenko -135
Pat Sabbatini -125

USA
Bo Nickal -225
Sean Brady -130

Brazil
Matheus Camilo -158
Gregory Rodrigues -184
Carlos Prates -175

Russia
Baisangur Susurkaev -1000
Islam Makhachev -275
Roman Kopylov +165
 
