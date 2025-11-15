Jackonfire
Saturday 11.15.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York, New York
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
170: Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) vs. Islam Makhachev (27-1)
W125: Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) vs. Weili Zhang (26-3)
170: Sean Brady (18-1) vs. Michael Morales (18-0)
170: Leon Edwards (22-5, 1NC) vs. Carlos Prates (22-7)
155: Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (15-3, 1NC)
Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
185: Bo Nickal (7-1) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (11-3)
185: Roman Kopylov (14-4) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (17-6)
W125: Erin Blanchfield (13-2) vs. Tracy Cortez (12-2)
135: Malcolm Wellmaker (10-0) vs. Ethyn Ewing (8-2)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET/3pm PT)
185: Kyle Daukaus (16-4, 1NC) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-20)
145: Pat Sabatini (20-5) vs. Chepe Mariscal (18-6, 1NC)
115: Angela Hill (18-15) vs. Fatima Kline (8-1)
185: Baisangur Susurkaev (10-0) vs. Eric McConico (10-3-1)
155: Viacheslav Borshchev (8-6-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (9-3)
Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs. Weili Zhang(124.6)
Sean Brady (169.4) vs. Michael Morales (170.6)
Leon Edwards (170) vs. Carlos Prates (169.6)
Beneil Dariush (157.2)* vs. Benoit St.Denis (155.6)
Bo Nickal (185.8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)
Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)
Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.6)
Ethyn Ewing (145.2) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6)
Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.6)
Jose Mariscal (145.6) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.6)
Angela Hill (115.6) vs. Fatima Kline (115.4)
Eric McConico (185.6) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (185.2)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155.8) vs. Matheus Camilo (155.8)
*Dariush missed weight by 1.2 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
UFC 322: Fighter Faceoffs
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
How to Watch UFC 322 ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will re-engage with its audience via pay-per-view when it drops anchor at Madison Square Garden in New York.
UFC 322 ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 321 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
