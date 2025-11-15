PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 6pm ET

Saturday 11.15.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York, New York
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik


G5w-Rve-Ra-QAAr-CLd.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
170: Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) vs. Islam Makhachev (27-1)
W125: Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) vs. Weili Zhang (26-3)
170: Sean Brady (18-1) vs. Michael Morales (18-0)
170: Leon Edwards (22-5, 1NC) vs. Carlos Prates (22-7)
155: Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (15-3, 1NC)


Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
185: Bo Nickal (7-1) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (11-3)
185: Roman Kopylov (14-4) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (17-6)
W125: Erin Blanchfield (13-2) vs. Tracy Cortez (12-2)
135: Malcolm Wellmaker (10-0) vs. Ethyn Ewing (8-2)


Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET/3pm PT)
185: Kyle Daukaus (16-4, 1NC) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-20)
145: Pat Sabatini (20-5) vs. Chepe Mariscal (18-6, 1NC)
115: Angela Hill (18-15) vs. Fatima Kline (8-1)
185: Baisangur Susurkaev (10-0) vs. Eric McConico (10-3-1)
155: Viacheslav Borshchev (8-6-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (9-3)



UFC 322 Weigh-in Results:​

Jack Della Maddalena (169.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (170)
Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs. Weili Zhang(124.6)
Sean Brady (169.4) vs. Michael Morales (170.6)
Leon Edwards (170) vs. Carlos Prates (169.6)
Beneil Dariush (157.2)* vs. Benoit St.Denis (155.6)
Bo Nickal (185.8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)
Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)
Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.6)
Ethyn Ewing (145.2) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6)
Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.6)
Jose Mariscal (145.6) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.6)
Angela Hill (115.6) vs. Fatima Kline (115.4)
Eric McConico (185.6) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (185.2)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155.8) vs. Matheus Camilo (155.8)


*Dariush missed weight by 1.2 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.



UFC 322: Fighter Faceoffs




How to Watch UFC 322 ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will re-engage with its audience via pay-per-view when it drops anchor at Madison Square Garden in New York.
UFC 322 ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 321 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
Betting Odds
3830.png

3924.png



Luthien said:
132653-5327588.png

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN has been a nuisance all week :)
I even caught him banging on the HYPE gong :D :D :D :D :D
One time I caught @BFoe @BroRogan and @HI SCOTT NEWMAN with @Kowboy On Sherdog trying to get in shape for some butt hype 🐈🐈🐈🐈
I worked hard on this song :D Hopefully it gets you guys HYPED 🐈

@Paynebringer @Sixstring :D
lol okay, I hate AI art, but some of those gifs are hilarious.

I'm not saying @HI SCOTT NEWMAN is a raging pervert, but he always had midnight bagpiper vibes.
 
Luthien said:
132653-5327588.png

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN has been a nuisance all week :)
I even caught him banging on the HYPE gong :D :D :D :D :D
One time I caught @BFoe @BroRogan and @HI SCOTT NEWMAN with @Kowboy On Sherdog trying to get in shape for some butt hype 🐈🐈🐈🐈
I worked hard on this song :D Hopefully it gets you guys HYPED 🐈

@Paynebringer @Sixstring :D
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN went fishing for snacks tonight... Good thing @BroRogan was in the area or we might be a cat down tonight

shark-fight.gif
 
