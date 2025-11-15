PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 10pm ET

18319981685-322-dotcom-banner-767x767.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
170: Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) vs. Islam Makhachev (27-1)
W125: Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) vs. Weili Zhang (26-3)
170: Sean Brady (18-1) vs. Michael Morales (18-0)
170: Leon Edwards (22-5, 1NC) vs. Carlos Prates (22-7)
155: Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (15-3, 1NC)



