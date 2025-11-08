But the fights take place.....INSIDE the cage, no?Fights will be good, but im going to pass on this one, none of them are entertaining to watch outside of the cage.
Yeah, whats your point? Embedded/Countdown is them outside of the cage, as in "not fighting" or old fight clips, interviews, training, none of them 4 fighters interest me outside of fighting.But the fights take place.....INSIDE the cage, no?
I rarely ever catch countdowns or fight week pressers anymore. Same old questions, same old answers outside of something like the Strickland Izzy presser in Australia. But that was a "guaranteed to be entertaining" train wreck worth watching clips of after the fact.Yeah, whats your point? Embedded/Countdown is them outside of the cage, as in "not fighting" or old fight clips, interviews, training, none of them 4 fighters interest me outside of fighting.
Event will be good, pre-fight media, not so much.
I hope 322 at MSG delivers big time to make up for how underwhelming the last 3 weeks have been.
Definitely feels like both the UFC and ESPN are all but checked out as they await the end of their contract come new years.