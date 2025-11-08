  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media UFC 322 Countdown - Full Episode

Hype levels rising
woah-there-cat-simmer-down
 
Fights will be good, but im going to pass on this one, none of them are entertaining to watch outside of the cage.
 
Im hyped for all the 170 fights on the main card. I know the ufc will sometimes put a bunch of fights from one weight class on the same card but god damn feels like they really went all out with this one. This one is stacked. Della Maddalena, Morales, brady, prates, edwards. Ill be there live and I cant wait. 70 has been my favorite class for a while now
 
But the fights take place.....INSIDE the cage, no?
Right? I'm skipping tonight's card in addition to missing last week's event as well.

I hope 322 at MSG delivers big time to make up for how underwhelming the last 3 weeks have been.

Definitely feels like both the UFC and ESPN are all but checked out as they await the end of their contract come new years.
 
But the fights take place.....INSIDE the cage, no?
Yeah, whats your point? Embedded/Countdown is them outside of the cage, as in "not fighting" or old fight clips, interviews, training, none of them 4 fighters interest me outside of fighting.

Event will be good, pre-fight media, not so much.
 
Yeah, whats your point? Embedded/Countdown is them outside of the cage, as in "not fighting" or old fight clips, interviews, training, none of them 4 fighters interest me outside of fighting.

Event will be good, pre-fight media, not so much.
I rarely ever catch countdowns or fight week pressers anymore. Same old questions, same old answers outside of something like the Strickland Izzy presser in Australia. But that was a "guaranteed to be entertaining" train wreck worth watching clips of after the fact.

The embedded episodes are the only UFC promo I end up ever seeing these days.

I think those are at least more organic than anything the countdowns or pressers have to offer, the fighters come across better when they're just shooting the shit
 
These Countdowns suck. UFC is mailing it in at this point. I remember being so hyped for the Countdowns 10+ yrs ago lol. Qualify fell off a cliff after Covid.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Right? I'm skipping tonight's card in addition to missing last week's event as well.

I hope 322 at MSG delivers big time to make up for how underwhelming the last 3 weeks have been.

Definitely feels like both the UFC and ESPN are all but checked out as they await the end of their contract come new years.
UFC and ESPN are like dead bedroom parents

Staying together till the kids.move out and hating every torturous second until the time runs out


When the Paramount deal hit I remember thinking:

How do you not notice that that you are linking up with someone where EVERY one of their exes hates their fucking guts?
 
