UFC 322 - BETS

So far just have a play on Weili ML at +113. (Robinhood futures play, because my casino book has Weili currently +110 so decided to get the bet in now).

The rest of my plays will be Sat morning when I drive to the casino. Will for sure be on Cortez decision, probably Chepe decision, Islam sub. Likely Dariush decision/BSD KO, Brady ML, Daukus KO.

Some other possibilities too, need to look into it some more before Sat. Will try to post them all once placed but I have a shit ton going on Saturday between casino run and start of card.
 
On Chepe's ML and decision line. If it hits I'll go all in with it on Daukaus ITD unless his odds get worse.
 
Got all my plays in. Some of these straight plays, some in parlays/round robins:

Brady decision only -167 (any finish voids the bet, don't see Morales winning a decision)
Chepe decision +325
Wellmaker KO -182
Cortez dec +320
Dariush decision +500
Edwards decision +260
Brady decision +190
Weili ML +113
Weili decision +210
Weili decision only +110 (any finish voids bet, wish I only had this instead of her ML)
Islam ML -295
Islam itd +130
Islam sub +188
Viera over 32.5 sig strikes -129
Robocop itd +125
Dariush more TD's than BSD -121 (same amount of TD's is a push)
BSD no takedowns landed +115
Susurkaev sub +600
Camilo itd +145
Kline itd +320

GL all!
 
Susur/Eric U1.5 660 to win 300

Kline RD3 50 to win 525

Ewing 160 to win 600

Erin NSC 600 to win 300

Bo/Viera O1.5 750 to win 750

Prates 1,815 to win 905 ( could reduce and pivot to KO )
 
Added:

Kline + 1 TD 600 to win 252

Daukus R1 KO 100

Erin NSC 750 to win 300

Viera/Bo U2.5 150 to win 172

Robocop/Kopylov Dosent go 690 to win 300

Morales NSC 200 to win 220


Added LIVE:

Chepe 370


+1,638
 
Very small profit about 50$ oh well 1 fucking fight fucked me in a 2972 parlay the over 2.5 in the edwards fight
 
Islam sub off RIP
 

