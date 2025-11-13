UFC 322 - BETS

So far just have a play on Weili ML at +113. (Robinhood futures play, because my casino book has Weili currently +110 so decided to get the bet in now).
The rest of my plays will be Sat morning when I drive to the casino. Will for sure be on Cortez decision, probably Chepe decision, Islam sub. Likely Dariush decision/BSD KO, Brady ML, Daukus KO.
Some other possibilities too, need to look into it some more before Sat. Will try to post them all once placed but I have a shit ton going on Saturday between casino run and start of card.