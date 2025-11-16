Ufc 322 - A glorious stacked main card - Zero competitive fights

Lmao I dont even know how I feel about this one



ME: Fell asleep during replay. You can chock this one with DDP vs Chimaev, Islam vs Dustin- Fights I missed without much regret. We saw JDM bludgeon Belal and some of us thought Islam was the lesser fighter than Belal. Lol



Co: On the brink of it. Forgive me I work late and was catching replay and pounding shots. Nice "superfight", in hindsight I dont know what Weili could've offered her. Wow. One way traffic as Valentina dictated nearly every aspect. Sad to say but pretty pointless fight in hindsight



BSD/Beniel: I guess some might relish the weight karma. BSDs last two fights have been wild and I cant even say he's great or anything. I suppose the Ruffy fight said a lot but shit I dont want to put any eggs in this basket. This fight reminded me, as someone said, Wanderlei vs Leben. The shot was also reminiscent of Weidman vs Silva 2



Prates vs Edwards: Not an awful fight. Beautiful left straight because Edwards was "engaging trash talk". Prates to me is still in Garrys shadow a little bit. Good for FN I suppose but now we are just going to say how old and shopped Edwards is. And it cant bid too well for the previous person who dominated him...



...Who looked absolutely tiny: I suppose Morales is the Real McCoy now right? Should be facing Islam next? Like 5 inches taller than Brady and 7 years younger undefeated. Fighting slightly crouched and from a distance so takedowns seemed impossible. And so there weren't any attempts. I guess this guy has Topuria type power as Sean didnt even panic wrestle. Just tried boxing in close and in hindsight again nothing competitive to see. They appeared to be in two different weight classes. Imo the most lopsided fight that prior seemed fascinating