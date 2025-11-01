UFC 321 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
• Steve Garcia (-135) vs. David Onama (+115) 1 point
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+110) 1 point vs. Ante Delija (—130)
• Themba Gorimbo (-150) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+120) 1 point
• Yadier del Valle (+215) 2 points vs. Isaac Dulgarian (-265)
• Daniel Frunza (+125) 1 point vs. Charles Radtke (-160)
• Cody Durden (+230) 2 points vs. Allan Nascimento (-285)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
• Kevin Christian (+200) 2 points vs. Billy Elekana (-265)
• Timmy Cuamba (-105) vs. ChangHo Lee (-120)
• Sedriques Dumas (+220) 2 points vs. Donte Johnson (-295)
• Norma Dumont (-150) vs. Ketlen Vieira (+120) 1 point
• Alice Ardelean (-400) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+310) 3 points
• Seokhyeon Ko (-200) vs. Phil Rowe (+155) 1 point
• Talita Alencar (-310) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+230) 2 points
This week I’m going with Waldo Cortes-Acosta. I haven’t seen the last ppv yet so I can’t score myself or shoutout. But I’ve finally caught up on the 2 previous cards.
Shoutout to winners of ufc fight night 261 @Neck&Neck @TITS @BEATDOWNS @World eater @Koala @FEDORFAN44 @rollthedice @Danespina @Kowboy On Sherdog @BFoe @prime_lobov @SuperAlly and to winners of ufc fight night 262 @oldschoolmmafan @AMAZINGUFC a much smaller list.
