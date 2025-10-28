UFC 321 - Two cut from roster......

The_Renaissance
Two UFC 321 Fighters Cut
UFC 321 athletes Hadmy Abdelwahab and Azat Maksum were both released after their bouts last Sunday, but Abdelwahab actually won his final promotional appearance.
UFC have released Hamdy Abdelwahab and Azat Maksum.
Hamdy's fight was absolutely horrific to watch and his debut aside (which was tolerable), all his fights have been dreadful. Cut with a 2-1-1 record.
Maksum was 1-3 in the UFC, I did think he might get one more though. I guess Raposo is kind of bottom-tier, and that big weight loss was probably the defining factor.