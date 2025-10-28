UFC 321 - Two cut from roster......

The_Renaissance

The_Renaissance

Sherdog Bunceweight Champion
@plutonium
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
54,044
Reaction score
41,303
www.mmamania.com

Two UFC 321 Fighters Cut

UFC 321 athletes Hadmy Abdelwahab and Azat Maksum were both released after their bouts last Sunday, but Abdelwahab actually won his final promotional appearance.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com


UFC have released Hamdy Abdelwahab and Azat Maksum.

Hamdy's fight was absolutely horrific to watch and his debut aside (which was tolerable), all his fights have been dreadful. Cut with a 2-1-1 record.

Maksum was 1-3 in the UFC, I did think he might get one more though. I guess Raposo is kind of bottom-tier, and that big weight loss was probably the defining factor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/25 at 10am ET
89 90 91
Replies
2K
Views
14K
Pizza Werewolf
Pizza Werewolf
Jackonfire
Media UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane Morning Weigh-in Show live on Friday at 12:50am ET
2 3
Replies
40
Views
710
don't ask
don't ask
D
UFC 321 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
39
Views
464
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,923
Messages
58,012,756
Members
175,906
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top