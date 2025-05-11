UFC 321: Australia vs Dagestan

I was thinking 319 but Im hearing that could be Chicago or Utah. But there was a rumor that late-SEP/early-OCT PPV will be in Australia IF JDM were to win the belt. Here we are.

JDM vs Islam & Volk vs Evloev would be epic on the same-card. They could put the Tafa brothers underneath with Jack Jenkins and it would still be a must-see PPV.

I know people are talking about JDM/Islam for Abu-Dhabi but I highly doubt Jack will agree to that, nor should he. He's the champ & if they dont give him the fight in Australia then he should opt for MSG.

Also the storyline of former 2X Islam foe Volk being on the card in Australia where Islam and him first fought to a close FOTY contender is juicy.

This double-header in Australia needs to happen!
 
I hope they do it but I can 100% see the UFC keeping Volk for another card to be sure. He is a guaranteed Main Event and they don't stack Australia PPV's at all.

I'd love to be wrong though.
 
I was thinking 319 but Im hearing that could be Chicago or Utah. But there was a rumor that late-SEP/early-OCT PPV will be in Australia IF JDM were to win the belt. Here we are.

JDM vs Islam & Volk vs Evloev would be epic on the same-card. They could put the Tafa brothers underneath with Jack Jenkins and it would still be a must-see PPV.

I know people are talking about JDM/Islam for Abu-Dhabi but I highly doubt Jack will agree to that, nor should he. He's the champ & if they dont give him the fight in Australia then he should opt for MSG.

Also the storyline of former 2X Islam foe Volk being on the card in Australia where Islam and him first fought to a close FOTY contender is juicy.

This double-header in Australia needs to happen!
JDM will do what he's told and he'll be told to defend in Abu Dhabi vs Islam
 
UFC is going to save these match-ups, including Jones vs Tom, for their new broadcasting rights deal. Mark my words.
 
W
UFC is going to save these match-ups, including Jones vs Tom, for their new broadcasting rights deal. Mark my words.
hat is the timeline for that?
Volk vs evloev isn't a fight worth saving tho. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets thrown into 317.
 
W

hat is the timeline for that?
Volk vs evloev isn't a fight worth saving tho. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets thrown into 317.
ESPN deal ends end of this year. They haven't announced a new deal yet, and UFC only has so many cards to play in an attempt to maximize $
 
I'm wondering the same thing. I've heard UFC 321 would be Australia for JDM to fight if he won. But I've also heard it might be DDP vs Khamzat in Abu Dhabi.

Will be interesting to see which location gets this event.
 
I'm wondering the same thing. I've heard UFC 321 would be Australia for JDM to fight if he won. But I've also heard it might be DDP vs Khamzat in Abu Dhabi.

Will be interesting to see which location gets this event.

Will be interesting to see which location gets this event.
South African accents sound like Australian accents and Khamzat has a beard, so I think they could headline the Australia vs Dagestan card
 
I hope they do it but I can 100% see the UFC keeping Volk for another card to be sure. He is a guaranteed Main Event and they don't stack Australia PPV's at all.

I'd love to be wrong though.

I'd love to be wrong though.
My thoughts exactly, the UFC have to do two events in Perth a year I think, they'd love for Volk and JDM to headline separately.
 
I hope they do it but I can 100% see the UFC keeping Volk for another card to be sure. He is a guaranteed Main Event and they don't stack Australia PPV's at all.

I'd love to be wrong though.

I'd love to be wrong though.
Unfortunately you're right, we're that starved of UFC they only need one headliner to sell out the event, no way you get 2 Ozzie belts on the line on the same card. Figure there's a good chance the UFC screw Evloev over and try and get Volk Rodriguez 2 for the Mexico PPV.
 
