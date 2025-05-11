UFC 321: Australia vs Dagestan

I was thinking 319 but Im hearing that could be Chicago or Utah. But there was a rumor that late-SEP/early-OCT PPV will be in Australia IF JDM were to win the belt. Here we are.



JDM vs Islam & Volk vs Evloev would be epic on the same-card. They could put the Tafa brothers underneath with Jack Jenkins and it would still be a must-see PPV.



I know people are talking about JDM/Islam for Abu-Dhabi but I highly doubt Jack will agree to that, nor should he. He's the champ & if they dont give him the fight in Australia then he should opt for MSG.



Also the storyline of former 2X Islam foe Volk being on the card in Australia where Islam and him first fought to a close FOTY contender is juicy.



This double-header in Australia needs to happen!