STAY GOLD said: Not looking forward to this card.



Merab vs. Sandhagen is more exciting fight in theory than in practice. You know Merab is going to clinch, takedown and control Sandhagen to a 50-45 decision win.



And the first Poatan vs. Ankalaev was rough.



The rest of the card is good, but nothing I'm thrilled in going out of my way to watch.

I think you're assessment of Merab/Corey is a bit off. In fact, I think stylistically Corey could be the biggest challenge Merab has (maybe equal to Umar). And while I'm a Corey homer, it's NOT because I think Corey is the best or 2nd best in the division. I'd favor Umar over him again.Merab will get TD's but his top control isn't elite--it doesn't need to be because guys use energy to get up and he pressures them and repeats it and drains their gas tank to where they aren’t much of a threat. But Corey has shown an elite gas tank too, I can't remember him ever tiring or looking like he's slowing down as a fight goes on. Which may allow him to neutralize Merab's weaponized cardio.Corey is a good enough grappler to scramble with Merab. He's a better and more dangerous striker than Merab (although Merab has absolutely improved there). He won't wilt under pressure. He's comfortable in a drawn out dogfight.I think people are gonna be surprised at how close it is and I'll be betting Corey at the steep dog odds. It's a fight he can win. Will he? Not sure but he will be right in it. This won't look like either O'Malley fight at all.