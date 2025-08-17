he got dem hands. super interesting fight with rakic. I would say empathic yes to Azamat winning, but Rakic is a big MF in comparison and he can wrestle. But this is the fight that could potentially land Azamat top 10, as he definitely has the juice.Murzakanov getting two fights in one year
Early prelims for Merub and DorkhagenJust like 319, the best fight isn't the main event.
A minimal 6
Jiri v Rountree should get co-main. Merab on prelims
Not looking forward to this card.
Merab vs. Sandhagen is more exciting fight in theory than in practice. You know Merab is going to clinch, takedown and control Sandhagen to a 50-45 decision win.
And the first Poatan vs. Ankalaev was rough.
The rest of the card is good, but nothing I’m thrilled in going out of my way to watch.