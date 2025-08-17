  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

News UFC 320 FULL Card REVEALED - Rate Out Of 10?!

Probably the best maincard this year, solid 9 out of 10. Pereira, Merab, Jiri give it starpower & every fight could theoretically be competitive. I think every betting line will be around -200 or lower with the exception of Merab, who I would expect to be in the -350 range.

PPV lineup up the year for now but I expect Abu-Dhabi, MSG, & DEC in Vegas to rival this.
 
Just like 319, the best fight isn't the main event.

A minimal 6

Jiri v Rountree should get co-main. Merab on prelims
 
4/10

i love alex but he doesn't deserve that rematch
i love me some merab and i think sandhagen has a shot but is obvious who's a better fighter and getting this shot due to merab beating everyone else. clearly not top 3 fighter in the division.
just bleed fight
rakic is prob shot
joe fyer on main card
 
Not looking forward to this card.

Merab vs. Sandhagen is more exciting fight in theory than in practice. You know Merab is going to clinch, takedown and control Sandhagen to a 50-45 decision win.

And the first Poatan vs. Ankalaev was rough.

The rest of the card is good, but nothing I’m thrilled in going out of my way to watch.
 
he got dem hands. super interesting fight with rakic. I would say empathic yes to Azamat winning, but Rakic is a big MF in comparison and he can wrestle. But this is the fight that could potentially land Azamat top 10, as he definitely has the juice.
 
Real LHW mixup. Reyes vs Ulberg as well the weekend before.

Solid Main Card overall.
 
Card so far:

Ankalaev vs Pereira
Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen
Pyfer vs Magomedov
Prochazka vs Rountree
Shahbazyan vs Munoz
Chiasson vs Santos
Gautier vs Diaz
Basharat vs Gutierrez
Hardy vs Walker
Brahimaj vs Vanderford
Mix vs Wiklacz
 
I think you're assessment of Merab/Corey is a bit off. In fact, I think stylistically Corey could be the biggest challenge Merab has (maybe equal to Umar). And while I'm a Corey homer, it's NOT because I think Corey is the best or 2nd best in the division. I'd favor Umar over him again.

Merab will get TD's but his top control isn't elite--it doesn't need to be because guys use energy to get up and he pressures them and repeats it and drains their gas tank to where they aren’t much of a threat. But Corey has shown an elite gas tank too, I can't remember him ever tiring or looking like he's slowing down as a fight goes on. Which may allow him to neutralize Merab's weaponized cardio.

Corey is a good enough grappler to scramble with Merab. He's a better and more dangerous striker than Merab (although Merab has absolutely improved there). He won't wilt under pressure. He's comfortable in a drawn out dogfight.

I think people are gonna be surprised at how close it is and I'll be betting Corey at the steep dog odds. It's a fight he can win. Will he? Not sure but he will be right in it. This won't look like either O'Malley fight at all.
 
