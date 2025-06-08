UFC 320-323

With the announcement of no PPV in SEP, there are a LOT of options to stack Vegas, Abu-Dhabi, MSG, & Vegas again to end the year:

Aspinall vs Gane
JDM vs Islam
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev/Yair
Merab vs Sandhagen
Harrison vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Dern vs Jandiroba II (Interim/Vacant)

I really hope they don't do Volk/Yair anymore, which I doubt they would waste Volk on a FN.

I'm thinking they should book it as such:

UFC 320, Las Vegas (OCT 4th):
Aspinall vs Gane
Dern vs Jandiroba II
Paddy vs Gaethje

UFC 321, Abu-Dhabi (OCT 25th):
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev*
Volkov vs Jailton

UFC 322, MSG (NOV 15th):
JDM vs Islam
Merab vs Sandhagen
Brady vs Shavkat**

UFC 323, Vegas (DEC 13th):
Kayla vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Belal vs Garry

*Yair vs Lopes for Noche with Moreno vs Gooch or Van in co-main

**Shavkat said he would be ready to fight towards the end of the year, MCL surgery is only a 8 week recovery so he should be 100% very soon.
 
Dig it, but gotta be like this hopefully;

UFC 321:
Islam vs JDM

UFC 320:
Alex vs Ank

UFC 322:
Jones vs Tom
 
JoeRowe said:
there are a LOT of options to stack Vegas, Abu-Dhabi, MSG, & Vegas again to end the year
Zero chance Pereria fights in Abu Dhabi.

Msg will be Bones Aspinall .
 
Streeter said:
Zero chance Pereria fights in Abu Dhabi.

Msg will be Bones Aspinall .
He's not the champ, he's not calling the shot on this one.

MSG is most certainly NOT involve Jon Jones. He's retired and he's made it abundantly clear to anyone not living in the land of delusion
 
