UFC 320-323

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 8,697
- Reaction score
- 15,472
With the announcement of no PPV in SEP, there are a LOT of options to stack Vegas, Abu-Dhabi, MSG, & Vegas again to end the year:
Aspinall vs Gane
JDM vs Islam
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev/Yair
Merab vs Sandhagen
Harrison vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Dern vs Jandiroba II (Interim/Vacant)
I really hope they don't do Volk/Yair anymore, which I doubt they would waste Volk on a FN.
I'm thinking they should book it as such:
UFC 320, Las Vegas (OCT 4th):
Aspinall vs Gane
Dern vs Jandiroba II
Paddy vs Gaethje
UFC 321, Abu-Dhabi (OCT 25th):
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev*
Volkov vs Jailton
UFC 322, MSG (NOV 15th):
JDM vs Islam
Merab vs Sandhagen
Brady vs Shavkat**
UFC 323, Vegas (DEC 13th):
Kayla vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Belal vs Garry
*Yair vs Lopes for Noche with Moreno vs Gooch or Van in co-main
**Shavkat said he would be ready to fight towards the end of the year, MCL surgery is only a 8 week recovery so he should be 100% very soon.
Aspinall vs Gane
JDM vs Islam
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev/Yair
Merab vs Sandhagen
Harrison vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Dern vs Jandiroba II (Interim/Vacant)
I really hope they don't do Volk/Yair anymore, which I doubt they would waste Volk on a FN.
I'm thinking they should book it as such:
UFC 320, Las Vegas (OCT 4th):
Aspinall vs Gane
Dern vs Jandiroba II
Paddy vs Gaethje
UFC 321, Abu-Dhabi (OCT 25th):
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
Volk vs Evloev*
Volkov vs Jailton
UFC 322, MSG (NOV 15th):
JDM vs Islam
Merab vs Sandhagen
Brady vs Shavkat**
UFC 323, Vegas (DEC 13th):
Kayla vs Nunes
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Belal vs Garry
*Yair vs Lopes for Noche with Moreno vs Gooch or Van in co-main
**Shavkat said he would be ready to fight towards the end of the year, MCL surgery is only a 8 week recovery so he should be 100% very soon.