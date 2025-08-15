UFC 319: Live Dogs

As the thread title (hopefully) suggests, looking at betting underdogs who have a chance to pull off some magic on Saturday night. I'm usually a 'bet heavy on the favorite' kind of guy, but this card seems to be stacked with potential upsets. Haven't made a thread in forever and they usually somehow turn out even worse than I had imagined, but...Buy the ticket, take the ride I suppose.-Nursulton Ruziboev (+140) vs Bryan Battle (-166)A pretty even line, but still a good chance to make some money here.-Drakkar Klose (+114) vs Edson Barboza (-135)Always been a big fan of Barboza; It's just hard for me to see him as a betting favorite these days. Slim margins. Still a chance to more than double your money though.-Alexander Hernandez (+260) vs Chase Hooper (-325)Sherdogger's lotto ticket: The irresistible low probability chance of a high payout. Alex has the potential to stop a fight and Chase, as good as he has been looking, could always get caught. I like the line given their skillsets.-Jessica Andrade is lighting your money on fire (imo). Won't allow myself to be burned again. To each their own though.-Jared Cannonier (+164) vs Michael Page (-198)I think the odds should be tighter than they actually are, maybe even Jared as a slight favorite. That might be an overstatement, but I do like Cannonier at +164Lerone Murphy (+145) vs Aaron Pico (-175)Lerone Murphy could humble Pico in his UFC debut. Murphy has proven to be a true test. Absence of evidence isn't evidence of absence. Just difficult to know how good Pico really is. Feels like a coin toss and the odds say otherwise.-DDP (+210) vs Khamzat (-258)I like Khamzat here, but +210 seems insane. DDP is a legit champion who is tough as hell and has finishing ability. Might sprinkle a little here to protect the emotional downside of a Khamzat loss.Obviously not endorsing these guys to all get it done. But this has been the first fight card in a long time where I've looked at matchups and this many underdogs have given me pause relative to the betting odds. What say you Sherdog?