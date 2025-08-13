  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 8-16

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 8-16. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


DEADLINE TO ENTER IS 1pm ET 8-16
 
AS1_Rabadanov+NOT-DuPlessis-ITD
Gadzhi Rabadanov (PFL, Friday ~ 10 PM ET) -476
NOT Dricus DuPlessis ITD -350
.56

AS2_Khamzaev+Hiruta+Itauma
Ansar Khamzaev (LFA, Friday at 7:30 PM ET) -700
Mizuki Hiruta (box, Friday ~ 9 PM ET) -1000
Moses Itauma (box) -670
.44

AS3_Khamzaev+Rabadanov+Chimaev
Ansar Khamzaev (LFA, Friday at 7:30 PM ET) -700
Gadzhi Rabadanov (PFL, Friday ~ 10 PM ET) -476
Khamzat "And NEW" Chimaev -159
1.25


15-16-Aug-2025-01a.png


Dillydilly said:
PFL, LFA , Boxing are OK also
Click to expand...

🥊 Let's. Go. ⚡
 
These are nice..
 
