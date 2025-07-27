Was about to whine about it being too long at 80 minutes but shit it has entire fights not just highlights. Cool, thanks TS.
highlights from m.d. Khamzat
highlights from Racistus
all time great moment for us izzy hatersAhahah I forgot that Izzy got tagged, pointed to the canvas, then proceeded to run away and get finished. (19:03 in this video)
lol people forget how bad Till beat the shit out of him in the 2nd round
If you beat the shit out of someone for an entire round and don't finish them I'm not going to give you a pass for getting the fuck beat out of you the next round lol. Yea he got the finish in round 3 by returning to grappling. The one round that was all striking he got his shit pushed inSelective memory at best. Dricus destroyed him in first round landing something like 60 punches in 1 minute or so in his face. Anyone who lands that many punches in someone's face in such a short time, is going to get exhausted. The ref refused to stop the fight. He got saved by the bell.
This was also before Dricus had the nose surgery. He was gassed out beating the sh*t out of Till. Once he regained his energy, Dricus came back and submitted him.