Media UFC 319: Dricus vs Khamzat previous fight highlights

Was about to whine about it being too long at 80 minutes but shit it has entire fights not just highlights. Cool, thanks TS.
 
Dionysian said:
Was about to whine about it being too long at 80 minutes but shit it has entire fights not just highlights. Cool, thanks TS.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I was wondering the same. Was glad it was highlights (hence, the title).
 
UFC's YouTube page has been great in the last year or so. They drop lots of full fights/fighter marathons and its effective, I probably watch at least 2/5ths of them sometimes more
 
Not much there for Chimaev at 185. Would have been nice to see if fight some of the top contenders in the division that Dricus had to go through before getting g a title shot.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
lol people forget how bad Till beat the shit out of him in the 2nd round
Click to expand...

Selective memory at best. Dricus destroyed him in first round landing something like 60 punches in 1 minute or so in his face. Anyone who lands that many punches in someone's face in such a short time, is going to get exhausted. The ref refused to stop the fight. He got saved by the bell.

This was also before Dricus had the nose surgery. He was gassed out beating the sh*t out of Till. Once he regained his energy, Dricus came back and submitted him.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Selective memory at best. Dricus destroyed him in first round landing something like 60 punches in 1 minute or so in his face. Anyone who lands that many punches in someone's face in such a short time, is going to get exhausted. The ref refused to stop the fight. He got saved by the bell.

This was also before Dricus had the nose surgery. He was gassed out beating the sh*t out of Till. Once he regained his energy, Dricus came back and submitted him.
Click to expand...
If you beat the shit out of someone for an entire round and don't finish them I'm not going to give you a pass for getting the fuck beat out of you the next round lol. Yea he got the finish in round 3 by returning to grappling. The one round that was all striking he got his shit pushed in
 
