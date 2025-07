Typical analogy of when the fighter you favor loses, suddenly he is no good anymore. Same thing is going to happen to Khamzat. Right now, he is this unbeatable takedown machine. If Dricus beats Khamzat or worse. takes Khamzat down and submits him, suddenly Khamzat is going to be past his prime or that he was surrounded by too many bad people who steered him in the wrong direction, which made his skills regress.Adesanya himself said repeatedly that he was the best version of himself. He was 34 - 35 at the time of the fight. He did look faster than usual and he added more muscle size (he said, he weighed 208 - 209 lbs for the fight) and worked on his TTD for this fight. He simply had been figured out once Strickland won that he does not fight well on the back foot under pressure. Dricus simply used that.BTW, Dricus submitted Adesanya and took him down at will. Adesanya was a point fighter. A so-called "prime" Adesanya would have gotten submitted by Dricus even faster.