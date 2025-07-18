  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC 318 underdog pick of the night

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
886
Reaction score
451
Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

Main Card
  • Max Holloway (-140) vs. Dustin Poirier (+115)
  • Paulo Costa (+190) vs. Roman Kopylov (-235)
  • Kevin Holland (-500) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+360)
  • Dan Ige (-220) vs. Patricio PitbullFreire (+180)
  • Michael Johnson (+425) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-600)
Prelims
  • Kyler Phillips (+125) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-155)
  • Marvin Vettori (+165) vs. Brendan Allen (-200)
  • Francisco Prado (-150) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+125)
  • Ateba Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+400)
Early prelims
  • Adam Fugitt (+425) vs. Islam Dulatov (-600)
  • Jimmy Crute (-325) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+260)
  • Ryan Spann (-225) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (+185)
  • Brunno Ferreira (-600) vs. Jackson McVey (+425)
  • Carli Judice (-350) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+275)
Thanks to Walker’s 3rd consecutive heel hook my record is now 12-11. Great nights for the dogs!

Shoutout to last cards winners @JoeRowe @ChrisBenoit @wufabufa @FEDORFAN44 @TITS @Hdfi @rollthedice @theincognito @Aurelian @Kowboy On Sherdog @mkess101 @BFoe @jeff7b9 @Hymen Crusher

This week I see lots of options I’m going with Kyler “The Matrix” Phillips.
 
Pitbull is better then ige so I would pick that. I know he sucked last fight but is he that bad now
 
Gonna go with Dustin. I think this will be closer than their last fight, could see a split. But every punch Dustin lands will draw a huge reaction from the crowd which can influence judging. I think he gets it done.
 
Yeah this week plenty of potential dogs.

I'mma go with Costa, then Poirier.
 
Didn't even know Poitier was an underdog.

Ok so I'll say him......and I'm gonna throw out Rodriguez as another live dog.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday 7/18 at 9:50am ET / 6:50am PT
Replies
10
Views
199
markg171
markg171
Stat_Collector
UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
sonhow
sonhow
D
UFC 317 underdog pick of the night
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
1K
oldschoolmmafan
oldschoolmmafan
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Sandhagen vs Figueiredo
2
Replies
28
Views
923
Eric Silva 2.0
E
D
UFC ON ESPN 70 underdog pick of the night
2 3
Replies
42
Views
706
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,103
Messages
57,578,035
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top