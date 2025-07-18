UFC 318 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Main Card
Shoutout to last cards winners @JoeRowe @ChrisBenoit @wufabufa @FEDORFAN44 @TITS @Hdfi @rollthedice @theincognito @Aurelian @Kowboy On Sherdog @mkess101 @BFoe @jeff7b9 @Hymen Crusher
This week I see lots of options I’m going with Kyler “The Matrix” Phillips.
- Max Holloway (-140) vs. Dustin Poirier (+115)
- Paulo Costa (+190) vs. Roman Kopylov (-235)
- Kevin Holland (-500) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+360)
- Dan Ige (-220) vs. Patricio PitbullFreire (+180)
- Michael Johnson (+425) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-600)
- Kyler Phillips (+125) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-155)
- Marvin Vettori (+165) vs. Brendan Allen (-200)
- Francisco Prado (-150) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+125)
- Ateba Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+400)
- Adam Fugitt (+425) vs. Islam Dulatov (-600)
- Jimmy Crute (-325) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+260)
- Ryan Spann (-225) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (+185)
- Brunno Ferreira (-600) vs. Jackson McVey (+425)
- Carli Judice (-350) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+275)
