UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3

I think Costa is gonna break and finish Kopylov. Kop has gassed in every fight I've ever seen and Costa has promised the return of his terminator style. He's also just an overall better fighter imo. Has had a rough few years in terms of activity but he's not old and was once elite. Kopylov was holding on for dear life against Almeida and got taken to the depths of hell by Chris Curtis. -300 is fookin insane.
Zellhuber at -350 was good but he's now like -500. He should win though.
I definitely like Prado at those odds.
I've faded Allen hard in recent fights but I think he beats a shot to bits Vettori.
I'm picking Pitbull but don't think I can bet on a 38 year old 145er.
I've upgraded the lines now, here are a side by side if anyone wants to track line movement.
Opening lines
Max Holloway (+130) vs. Dustin Poirier (-150) - Lightweight - For Holloway’s BMF title
Paulo Costa (+250) vs. Roman Kopylov (-300) - Middleweight
Kevin Holland (-350) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+285) - Welterweight
Dan Ige (-130) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (+110) - Featherweight
Michael Johnson (+285) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-350) - Lightweight
Kyler Phillips (+170) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-200) - Bantamweight
Marvin Vettori (+170) vs. Brendan Allen (-200) - Middleweight
Francisco Prado (+160) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (-185) - Welterweight
Ateba Gautier (-400) vs. Robert Valentin (+330) - Middleweight
Adam Fugitt (+285) vs. Islam Dulatov (-350) - Welterweight
Jimmy Crute (-300) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+250) - Light Heavyweight
Ryan Spann (-286) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+246) - Heavyweight
Brunno Ferreira (-350) vs. Jackson McVey (+285) - Middleweight
Carli Judice (-260) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+215) - Women’s Flyweight
