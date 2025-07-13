UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3

Screenshot 2025-07-12 214815.png


www.tapology.com

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC 318 takes place Saturday, July 19, 2025 with 14 fights at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com




Screenshot 2025-07-12 214551.png

Screenshot 2025-07-12 214617.png

Screenshot 2025-07-12 214634.png

Screenshot 2025-07-12 214652.png

Screenshot 2025-07-13 005015.png


(older odds, will change when bestfightsodds updates.

Max Holloway (-115) vs. Dustin Poirier (-105) - Lightweight - For Holloway’s BMF title
Paulo Costa (+225) vs. Roman Kopylov (-275) - Middleweight
Kevin Holland (-410) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+315) - Welterweight
Dan Ige (-180) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (+150) - Featherweight
Michael Johnson (+400) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-575) - Lightweight
Kyler Phillips (+155) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-180) - Bantamweight
Marvin Vettori (+185) vs. Brendan Allen (-230) - Middleweight
Francisco Prado (-140) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (125+) - Welterweight
Ateba Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+420) - Middleweight
Adam Fugitt (+430) vs. Islam Dulatov (-625) - Welterweight
Jimmy Crute (-250) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+210) - Light Heavyweight
Ryan Spann (-230) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+190) - Heavyweight
Brunno Ferreira (-645) vs. Jackson McVey (+450) - Middleweight
Carli Judice (-260) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+215) - Women’s Flyweight

 
Last edited:
Prachnio +250
Both are not in an ideal position, but Prachnio can always rely on his output.
 
I've got a Vettori and Pitbull parlay nothing big just getting my feet wet. UFC after this one is the one I'm really focusing on there are some underdogs I see winning.
 
I think Costa is gonna break and finish Kopylov. Kop has gassed in every fight I've ever seen and Costa has promised the return of his terminator style. He's also just an overall better fighter imo. Has had a rough few years in terms of activity but he's not old and was once elite. Kopylov was holding on for dear life against Almeida and got taken to the depths of hell by Chris Curtis. -300 is fookin insane.

Zellhuber at -350 was good but he's now like -500. He should win though.

I definitely like Prado at those odds.

I've faded Allen hard in recent fights but I think he beats a shot to bits Vettori.

I'm picking Pitbull but don't think I can bet on a 38 year old 145er.
 
XociDe said:
I think Costa is gonna break and finish Kopylov. Kop has gassed in every fight I've ever seen and Costa has promised the return of his terminator style. He's also just an overall better fighter imo. Has had a rough few years in terms of activity but he's not old and was once elite. Kopylov was holding on for dear life against Almeida and got taken to the depths of hell by Chris Curtis. -300 is fookin insane.

Zellhuber at -350 was good but he's now like -500. He should win though.

I definitely like Prado at those odds.

I've faded Allen hard in recent fights but I think he beats a shot to bits Vettori.

I'm picking Pitbull but don't think I can bet on a 38 year old 145er.
Click to expand...
I've upgraded the lines now, here are a side by side if anyone wants to track line movement.

Opening lines
Max Holloway (+130) vs. Dustin Poirier (-150) - Lightweight - For Holloway’s BMF title
Paulo Costa (+250) vs. Roman Kopylov (-300) - Middleweight
Kevin Holland (-350) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+285) - Welterweight
Dan Ige (-130) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (+110) - Featherweight
Michael Johnson (+285) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-350) - Lightweight
Kyler Phillips (+170) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-200) - Bantamweight
Marvin Vettori (+170) vs. Brendan Allen (-200) - Middleweight
Francisco Prado (+160) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (-185) - Welterweight
Ateba Gautier (-400) vs. Robert Valentin (+330) - Middleweight
Adam Fugitt (+285) vs. Islam Dulatov (-350) - Welterweight
Jimmy Crute (-300) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+250) - Light Heavyweight
Ryan Spann (-286) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+246) - Heavyweight
Brunno Ferreira (-350) vs. Jackson McVey (+285) - Middleweight
Carli Judice (-260) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+215) - Women’s Flyweight

current based off tapology
Max Holloway (-115) vs. Dustin Poirier (-105) - Lightweight - For Holloway’s BMF title
Paulo Costa (+225) vs. Roman Kopylov (-275) - Middleweight
Kevin Holland (-410) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+315) - Welterweight
Dan Ige (-180) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (+150) - Featherweight
Michael Johnson (+400) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-575) - Lightweight
Kyler Phillips (+155) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-180) - Bantamweight
Marvin Vettori (+185) vs. Brendan Allen (-230) - Middleweight
Francisco Prado (-140) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (125+) - Welterweight
Ateba Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+420) - Middleweight
Adam Fugitt (+430) vs. Islam Dulatov (-625) - Welterweight
Jimmy Crute (-250) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+210) - Light Heavyweight
Ryan Spann (-230) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+190) - Heavyweight
Brunno Ferreira (-645) vs. Jackson McVey (+450) - Middleweight
Carli Judice (-260) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+215) - Women’s Flyweight
 
