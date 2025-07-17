  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 -Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-19

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
14,714
Reaction score
39,537
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 -Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-19. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


AS_Bam&Crispy
Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez -1250 (box)
"Crispy" Carli Judice -225
.56


AS_Bam&Crispy_ITD
Bam vs. Cafu does NOT go 12 full rounds -480 (box)
Carli vs. Caliari does NOT go 3 full rounds +175
2.32


AS_Carli wins FINISH ONLY *Any Decision is a PUSH
Finish Only: "Crispy" Carli Judice
-350
.29

Carli (-3.5) -135
Doughie#1
Kopylov -215
Ige -201
Rodriguez +509
12.36

Doughie#2
Judice -353
Spann -215
Ferreira -481
Dulatov -506
1.72

Doughie#3
Veretennikov +127
Allen -182
Zellhuber -512
3.2

Doughie#4
Zellhuber-512
Judice -353
Kopylov -215
Spann -215
Holloway -123
4.97
 
Last edited:
AS_Bam&Crispy
Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez -1250 (box)
"Crispy" Carli Judice -225
.56


AS_Bam&Crispy_ITD
Bam vs. Cafu does NOT go 12 full rounds -480 (box)
Carli vs. Caliari does NOT go 3 full rounds +175
2.32


AS_Carli wins FINISH ONLY *Any Decision is a PUSH
Finish Only: "Crispy" Carli Judice
-350
.29



Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez 🤜🏻

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Bam'

Wagers
2
Staked
$1,255,600,000.00
Current odds: -1250 1.08 2/25

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Fight doesn't go to decision'

Wagers
0
Staked
$0.00
Current odds: -480 1.21 5/24



"Crispy" Carli Judice

IMG-0812.jpg


IMG-0815.jpg



Dillydilly said:
Make a Parlay
Click to expand...


@KDR by RNC
👊🏻
 
AppliedScience said:
AS_Bam&Crispy
Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez -1250 (box)
"Crispy" Carli Judice -225
.56


AS_Bam&Crispy_ITD
Bam vs. Cafu does NOT go 12 full rounds -480 (box)
Carli vs. Caliari does NOT go 3 full rounds +175
2.32


AS_Carli wins FINISH ONLY *Any Decision is a PUSH
Finish Only: "Crispy" Carli Judice
-350
.29



Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez 🤜🏻

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Bam'

Wagers
2
Staked
$1,255,600,000.00
Current odds: -1250 1.08 2/25

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Fight doesn't go to decision'

Wagers
0
Staked
$0.00
Current odds: -480 1.21 5/24



"Crispy" Carli Judice

IMG-0812.jpg


IMG-0815.jpg






@KDR by RNC
👊🏻
Click to expand...
Q. Are you related to Judice? Or her manager?
;-)
 
AppliedScience said:
Aside from her head kicks, she trains with a grappling expert who focuses on varied chokes. Good odds for ITD (until they aren't).
Click to expand...
Ok.... I'm gonna defer to your knowledge here and stick some vcash on judice or include her in a parlay or two. Chick fights tend to be more predictable.

Judice is wayyyy taller then her opponent too so hopefully she'll 'Big Sister' the Brazilian girl.
 
AppliedScience said:
AS_Bam&Crispy
Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez -1250 (box)
"Crispy" Carli Judice -225
.56


AS_Bam&Crispy_ITD
Bam vs. Cafu does NOT go 12 full rounds -480 (box)
Carli vs. Caliari does NOT go 3 full rounds +175
2.32


AS_Carli wins FINISH ONLY *Any Decision is a PUSH
Finish Only: "Crispy" Carli Judice
-350
.29



Jesse James "Bam" Rodriguez 🤜🏻

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Bam'

Wagers
2
Staked
$1,255,600,000.00
Current odds: -1250 1.08 2/25

Krixes

Open Event 'Boxing: Jesse "BAM" Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu -- 11:00pm ET, 7-19' - Outcome 'Fight doesn't go to decision'

Wagers
0
Staked
$0.00
Current odds: -480 1.21 5/24



"Crispy" Carli Judice

IMG-0812.jpg


IMG-0815.jpg






@KDR by RNC
👊🏻
Click to expand...
KDR by RNC said:
Carli (-3.5) -135 please
Click to expand...


added
 
@Dillydilly

Doughie#1
Kopylov -215
Ige -201
Rodriguez +509
12.36

Doughie#2
Judice -353
Spann -215
Ferreira -481
Dulatov -506
1.72

Doughie#3
Veretennikov +127
Allen -182
Zellhuber -512
3.2

Doughie#4
Zellhuber-512
Judice -353
Kopylov -215
Spann -215
Holloway -123
4.97
 
So I met the following fighters while in new orleans:
Michael Chandler
Alexa Grasso
Brandon Royval
Justin Gaethje
Lukas Bresckzi
Korean Zombie

I got to say... Michael Chandler is an amazing dude in person. The guy is such a sweetheart/class act. He takes time out of his day to talk with the public. My dad asked him to meet my mom's boss and he was like "absolutely!".

Grasso is soooooo goddamn sweet and kind.

Royval is really cool like you could just talk with him about anything.

Gaethje was a fucking dick. I mean if he was having a bad day im sorry but that guy looked like he hated talking to people.

Lukas was like excited that I wanted to take a pic with him lol he was cool.

Zombie was awesome as always. His team was kinda dickish tho lol.
 
KDR by RNC said:
So I met the following fighters while in new orleans:
Michael Chandler
Alexa Grasso
Brandon Royval
Justin Gaethje
Lukas Bresckzi
Korean Zombie

I got to say... Michael Chandler is an amazing dude in person. The guy is such a sweetheart/class act. He takes time out of his day to talk with the public. My dad asked him to meet my mom's boss and he was like "absolutely!".

Grasso is soooooo goddamn sweet and kind.

Royval is really cool like you could just talk with him about anything.

Gaethje was a fucking dick. I mean if he was having a bad day im sorry but that guy looked like he hated talking to people.

Lukas was like excited that I wanted to take a pic with him lol he was cool.

Zombie was awesome as always. His team was kinda dickish tho lol.
Click to expand...
Good report, thanks for sharing bro!

Grasso is a lovely woman. Good fighter but a great chick out of the Octagon.
 
KDR by RNC said:
Chandler really impressed me and my family. He was kind to everyone, he was even signing shit for people.
Click to expand...
Yup he's obviously a good solid dude and understands that PR events and meeting the public is all part of the deal.
Ps. How tall do you think he is? I'm sure he's an inch or two shorter than his official height.....
 
Doughie99 said:
Yup he's obviously a good solid dude and understands that PR events and meeting the public is all part of the deal.
Ps. How tall do you think he is? I'm sure he's an inch or two shorter than his official height.....
Click to expand...
So i'm 5'8" (mexican 6 foot tho ;) )... and I was taller than him. He is small dude.
 
Oh also met Theo Von! He was cool just in a hurry when we met him but he still took time to take a pic with us. That motherfucker is like 6'3"!
 
KDR by RNC said:
So i'm 5'8" (mexican 6 foot tho ;) )... and I was taller than him. He is small dude.
Click to expand...
Cool.
Bit annoyed as I cannot even watch UFC318 as I'm cameraman for a live band video shoot tonight in Cancun.

Oh well...I'll try to check fight results on my phone. Hoping the main event is at least highly entertaining and eventful and worthy of DPs last appearance.
 
Doughie99 said:
Cool.
Bit annoyed as I cannot even watch UFC318 as I'm cameraman for a live band video shoot tonight in Cancun.

Oh well...I'll try to check fight results on my phone. Hoping the main event is at least highly entertaining and eventful and worthy of DPs last appearance.
Click to expand...
I think its going to be a banger card
 
Cowboy Kurt’s Gambit

Brendan Allen wins by decision +111



Kevin Holland wins via Submission +260



Max Holloway -127

12.58
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 -Props/Parlays- 6pm ET 6-7
Replies
10
Views
418
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo - Props/Parlays - 7pm ET 5-3
Replies
7
Views
350
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Props/ Parlays 4pm ET 3-15
Replies
4
Views
222
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-12
Replies
16
Views
385
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,156
Messages
57,580,628
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top