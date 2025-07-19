Jackonfire
Date/Time: Saturday 07.19.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Max Holloway (26-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1NC)
185: Paulo Costa (14-4) vs. Roman Kopylov (14-3)
170: Kevin Holland (28-13, 1NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)
145: Dan Ige (19-9) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-8)
155: Michael Johnson (24-19) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
135: Kyler Phillips (12-3) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (22-3)
185: Marvin Vettori (19-8-1) vs. Brendan Allen (24-7)
170: Francisco Prado (12-3) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-6)
185: Ateba Gautiervs (7-1). Robert Valentin (11-5, 1NC)
Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+/UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET/3pm PT)
170: Adam Fugitt (10-4) vs. Islam Dulatov (11-1)
205: Jimmy Crute (12-4-2) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8)
HW: Ryan Spann (22-11) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1, 1NC)
185: Brunno Ferreira (13-2) vs. Jackson McVey (6-0)
115: Carli Judice (4-2) vs. Nicolle Caliari (8-3)
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
Patricio Freire (145) vs. Dan Ige(145)
Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
Vinicius Oliveira (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
Brendan Allen (185) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
Ateba Abega Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
Islam Dulatov (171) vs. Adam Fugitt(171)
Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
Lukasz Brzeski (242) vs. Ryan Spann(252)
Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
Nicolle Caliari (126) vs. Carli Judice (125)
UFC 318 Fighter Faceoffs
Betting Odds
You can check out the full card fight odds here
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
UFC 318 Weigh-in Results:Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
How to Watch UFC 318
Dustin Poirier will close out his remarkable career when he toes the line against Max Holloway for a third time on Saturday in New Orleans.
UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 318 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
