PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 6pm ET

Who Wins?

  Kyler Phillips

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Vinicius Oliveira

    Votes: 3 100.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Date/Time: Saturday 07.19.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik

Gw-Lb-AJBW0-AAIUXA.jpg




Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Max Holloway (26-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1NC)
185: Paulo Costa (14-4) vs. Roman Kopylov (14-3)
170: Kevin Holland (28-13, 1NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)
145: Dan Ige (19-9) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-8)
155: Michael Johnson (24-19) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)


Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
135: Kyler Phillips (12-3) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (22-3)
185: Marvin Vettori (19-8-1) vs. Brendan Allen (24-7)
170: Francisco Prado (12-3) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-6)
185: Ateba Gautiervs (7-1). Robert Valentin (11-5, 1NC)


Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+/UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET/3pm PT)
170: Adam Fugitt (10-4) vs. Islam Dulatov (11-1)
205: Jimmy Crute (12-4-2) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8)
HW: Ryan Spann (22-11) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1, 1NC)
185: Brunno Ferreira (13-2) vs. Jackson McVey (6-0)
115: Carli Judice (4-2) vs. Nicolle Caliari (8-3)



UFC 318 Weigh-in Results:​

Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
Patricio Freire (145) vs. Dan Ige(145)
Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
Vinicius Oliveira (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
Brendan Allen (185) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
Ateba Abega Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
Islam Dulatov (171) vs. Adam Fugitt(171)
Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
Lukasz Brzeski (242) vs. Ryan Spann(252)
Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
Nicolle Caliari (126) vs. Carli Judice (125)




UFC 318 Fighter Faceoffs





How to Watch UFC 318

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 318

Dustin Poirier will close out his remarkable career when he toes the line against Max Holloway for a third time on Saturday in New Orleans.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 318 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




Betting Odds

3706.png



You can check out the full card fight odds here



Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card





iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
