Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Max Holloway (26-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1NC)
185: Paulo Costa (14-4) vs. Roman Kopylov (14-3)
170: Kevin Holland (28-13, 1NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)
145: Dan Ige (19-9) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-8)
155: Michael Johnson (24-19) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
135: Kyler Phillips (12-3) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (22-3)
185: Marvin Vettori (19-8-1) vs. Brendan Allen (24-7)
170: Francisco Prado (12-3) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-6)
185: Ateba Gautiervs (7-1). Robert Valentin (11-5, 1NC)
Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+/UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET/3pm PT)
170: Adam Fugitt (10-4) vs. Islam Dulatov (11-1)
205: Jimmy Crute (12-4-2) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8)
HW: Ryan Spann (22-11) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1, 1NC)
185: Brunno Ferreira (13-2) vs. Jackson McVey (6-0)
115: Carli Judice (4-2) vs. Nicolle Caliari (8-3)
