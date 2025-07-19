  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 10pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    2
IMG-6548.jpg




Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Max Holloway (26-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1NC)
185: Paulo Costa (14-4) vs. Roman Kopylov (14-3)
170: Kevin Holland (28-13, 1NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)
145: Dan Ige (19-9) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-8)
155: Michael Johnson (24-19) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)



How to Watch UFC 318

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 318

Dustin Poirier will close out his remarkable career when he toes the line against Max Holloway for a third time on Saturday in New Orleans.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC 318 'Holloway vs. Poirier 3' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 318 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
