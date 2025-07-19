Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 70,031
- Reaction score
- 104,316
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Max Holloway (26-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1NC)
185: Paulo Costa (14-4) vs. Roman Kopylov (14-3)
170: Kevin Holland (28-13, 1NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5)
145: Dan Ige (19-9) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-8)
155: Michael Johnson (24-19) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2)
How to Watch UFC 318
How to Watch UFC 318
Dustin Poirier will close out his remarkable career when he toes the line against Max Holloway for a third time on Saturday in New Orleans.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC 318 ‘Holloway vs. Poirier 3’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 318 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com