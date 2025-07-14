Media UFC 318 Embedded

Rite. Fight Week started already and we heading towards the final dance of one of my favourites fighters that is Dustin Poirier 💎 Great they managed to get him a homecoming event and a fun matchup in Max which will of course be a banger.

As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;) get in mate @Poirierfan The UFC is back in the bayou for the first time in more than 10 years for UFC 318 🐊🐊


Episode 1 - On the first episode of UFC 318 "Embedded," key fighters get ready for their trips to New Orleans, and headliner Max Holloway tempts fate.






Episode 2 - Paulo Costa wraps up his camp in Brazil before packing at his mom’s house; Kevin Holland gets a sparring session in; Daniel Rodriguez hits pads; Marvin Vettori has lunch; Daniel Zellhuber gets a cup of coffee; Patricio Pitbull recharges his batteries on the lake.





Episode 3 - Dustin Poirier checks in; Paulo Costa arrives in New Orleans; Brendan Allen reflects on fighting in Louisiana; Patricio Pitbull trains with Paulo Costa; Roman Kopylov touches down in New Orleans; Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier face off.






Episode 4 - Max Holloway hangs out with his team; Robert Valentin seeks advice from a tarot card reader; Dustin Poirier visits the New Orleans Saints practice facility before making the media rounds; Dan Ige shows off his AirBnB; Patricio Pitbull checks out one of the most famous cars in film history; Max Holloway hits pads.


 
I watched this embedded earlier this morning (first one in a loooong time). Unfortunately Dustin wasn't in it that I could tell (fast forward it). The ending was cool.

Fun fact, after hurricane Rita I drove airboats to help clean up the refuges (my trucking business was no more). I continued to drive airboats for seismograph crews among other things. If it wasn't for the neck and back surgeries I'd still be doing it. A lawyer friend of mine I went to school with owns Marshland Equipment Rentals. He paid really good too, more than what people would think.


PS: Please dear God let Dustin win. Lol
 
Last bit with Max was pretty cool. I'd love to do such a tour aswell. Always thought crocs/gators are pretty cool :oops::rolleyes: would not try that though

giphy.gif



Nice! I was looking for something to listen to while I work out. About to start my warm-up.
 
I actually grew up in the marsh hunting and trapping Nutria and Gators since I could walk. My dad built be my first mud boat when I was 12, that's when I started trapping on my own. Wasn't till the hurricane in 2005 that we moved up north a little. My nephews stayed. I don't go no more. I once caught the biggest alligator in the parish, wildlife and fisheries gave me a plaque. Lol, I still have it. I kept how I caught it a secret, pretty crazy story and not totally legal. Ha

IMG_20250714_134605.jpg
 
Poirierfan said:
I actually grew up in the marsh hunting and trapping Nutria and Gators since I could walk. My dad built be my first mud boat when I was 12, that's when I started trapping on my own. Wasn't till the hurricane in 2005 that we moved up north a little. My nephews stayed. I don't go no more. I once caught the biggest alligator in the parish, wildlife and fisheries gave me a plaque. Lol, I still have it. Ha, if I tell you the way I caught it you'd probably freak out.
Click to expand...

Cheers for the write-up my friend. Interesting stuff. That sounds pretty cool. And the area in the swamps... different world. Can't imagine being out there. Especially as we don't have anything like that over here incl the (dangerous) animals. Proper wildlife.
 
I remember Vettori training at Kings, AKA, Xtreme Couture, and I guess he used to train in Italy. And now he trains at ATT
He might be one of the fighters who switch teams the most often
 
Luthien said:
oh-heavens-oh-great-heavens.png
Click to expand...
He's starting again, Note how he carefully uses the word Croc or Alligator to cover up what he really means. I thought I could come in here and watch a nice episode of UFC embedded and see Dustin for his last fight, but oh no we're again faced with this Dinosaur stuff. I'm sick to the back teeth of it all

We would bite him if we didn't love him so much
92z5sPQTq6zBewMRzaAx3eX-BC9eK7blpDiLBVXjG1FrW0bb-Z8j5wP10x6K40hayl5XJ-fYZQcQzA=s391-nd-v1
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
He's starting again, Note how he carefully uses the word Croc or Alligator to cover up what he really means. I thought I could come in here and watch a nice episode of UFC embedded and see Dustin for his last fight, but oh no we're again faced with this Dinosaur stuff. I'm sick to the back teeth of it all

We would bite him if we didn't love him so much
92z5sPQTq6zBewMRzaAx3eX-BC9eK7blpDiLBVXjG1FrW0bb-Z8j5wP10x6K40hayl5XJ-fYZQcQzA=s391-nd-v1
Click to expand...
I do this any time I see an animal yawn. Dogs love it, cats think I'm an idiot, guinea pigs get angry I'm not a vegetable.
 
This was a good embedded, thanks for sharing!

Also, here's an "idiot with a gator" vid right back at you:

 
