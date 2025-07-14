BroRogan
Rite. Fight Week started already and we heading towards the final dance of one of my favourites fighters that is Dustin Poirier Great they managed to get him a homecoming event and a fun matchup in Max which will of course be a banger.
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week get in mate @Poirierfan The UFC is back in the bayou for the first time in more than 10 years for UFC 318
Episode 1 - On the first episode of UFC 318 "Embedded," key fighters get ready for their trips to New Orleans, and headliner Max Holloway tempts fate.
Episode 2 - Paulo Costa wraps up his camp in Brazil before packing at his mom’s house; Kevin Holland gets a sparring session in; Daniel Rodriguez hits pads; Marvin Vettori has lunch; Daniel Zellhuber gets a cup of coffee; Patricio Pitbull recharges his batteries on the lake.
Episode 3 - Dustin Poirier checks in; Paulo Costa arrives in New Orleans; Brendan Allen reflects on fighting in Louisiana; Patricio Pitbull trains with Paulo Costa; Roman Kopylov touches down in New Orleans; Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier face off.
Episode 4 - Max Holloway hangs out with his team; Robert Valentin seeks advice from a tarot card reader; Dustin Poirier visits the New Orleans Saints practice facility before making the media rounds; Dan Ige shows off his AirBnB; Patricio Pitbull checks out one of the most famous cars in film history; Max Holloway hits pads.
