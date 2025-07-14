BroRogan
Rite. Fight Week started already and we heading towards the final dance of one of my favourites fighters that is Dustin Poirier Great they managed to get him a homecoming event and a fun matchup in Max which will of course be a banger.
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week get in mate @Poirierfan The UFC is back in the bayou for the first time in more than 10 years for UFC 318
Episode 1 - On the first episode of UFC 318 "Embedded," key fighters get ready for their trips to New Orleans, and headliner Max Holloway tempts fate.
