Rite. Fight Week started already and we heading towards the final dance of one of my favourites fighters that is Dustin Poirier 💎 Great they managed to get him a homecoming event and a fun matchup in Max which will of course be a banger.

As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;) get in mate @Poirierfan The UFC is back in the bayou for the first time in more than 10 years for UFC 318 🐊🐊


Episode 1 - On the first episode of UFC 318 "Embedded," key fighters get ready for their trips to New Orleans, and headliner Max Holloway tempts fate.


 
I watched this embedded earlier this morning (first one in a loooong time). Unfortunately Dustin wasn't in it that I could tell (fast forward it). The ending was cool.

Fun fact, after hurricane Rita I drove airboats to help clean up the refuges (my trucking business was no more). I continued to drive airboats for seismograph crews among other things. If it wasn't for the neck and back surgeries I'd still be doing it. A lawyer friend of mine I went to school with owns Marshland Equipment Rentals. He paid really good too, more than what people would think.


PS: Please dear God let Dustin win. Lol
 
Last bit with Max was pretty cool. I'd love to do such a tour aswell. Always thought crocs/gators are pretty cool :oops::rolleyes: would not try that though

giphy.gif



Nice! I was looking for something to listen to while I work out. About to start my warm-up.
 
@Poirierfan Thanks a lot for the photos! These are some legit monsters :oops: :eek: wow! Also didn't know you were into hunting and going after these folks.
 
