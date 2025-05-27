News UFC 318 card preview

1000014779.jpg


Honestly, it gives me vibes to a FOX Fight Night cards.

Great on tv for free, but, a bit of a downer for a PPV card. I will say Aliskerov vs. Ferreira is 🔥. That co-main not so much 😒.
 
If Poirier wins the BMF belt and then retires then what? The UFC can just make a BMF title fight at any weight class? Give it to Aspinall maybe to keep his interim belt company? 🤣
 
Morris88 said:
If Poirier wins the BMF belt and then retires then what? The UFC can just make a BMF title fight at any weight class? Give it to Aspinall maybe to keep his interim belt company? 🤣
That's actually a good question, haha. Just make another one.
 
vinnie245 said:
Theres only 9 fights and still 7-8 weeks away, still more to be added...
I can safely say, the main card is already set(unless injuries). With how the UFC has been watering down cards. Adding two more prelims fights doesn't change the main card quality.

You could be right, though.
 
Honestly hope the rumors of Jean Silva and Lopes for co main end up being true, that's the only fight that can save it. Or atleast something on that level.
 
Tweak896 said:
Honestly hope the rumors of Jean Silva and Lopes for co main end up being true, that's the only fight that can save it. Or atleast something on that level.
That would be great addition to this card. That would also be a banger of a fight for the new generation.
 
It’s because they consider the stupid BMF belt a belt. I am happy to see that fight, it makes a great 3rd from the top.
 
vinnie245 said:
Theres only 9 fights and still 7-8 weeks away, still more to be added...
For sure in the main card.
Vettori in a PPV main card in 2025.. just no.

They need to put some bangers in there... call Prates, Ruffy and some of those stand and bang dudes.
 
