Yeah I know. I just think the UFC considers it a safe bet for those who have seen the first one.What is it with UFC and trilogies no one wants?
That's actually a good question, haha. Just make another one.If Poirier wins the BMF belt and then retires then what? The UFC can just make a BMF title fight at any weight class? Give it to Aspinall maybe to keep his interim belt company?
I can safely say, the main card is already set(unless injuries). With how the UFC has been watering down cards. Adding two more prelims fights doesn't change the main card quality.Theres only 9 fights and still 7-8 weeks away, still more to be added...
That would be great addition to this card. That would also be a banger of a fight for the new generation.Honestly hope the rumors of Jean Silva and Lopes for co main end up being true, that's the only fight that can save it. Or atleast something on that level.
I dunno boss. I really don't know.What in the actual fuck is going on with ufc these days?!
For sure in the main card.Theres only 9 fights and still 7-8 weeks away, still more to be added...