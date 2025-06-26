UFC 317 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

UFC 317 Main Card

UFC 317 Prelims

  • Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (+175) dog vs Gregory Rodrigues (-210)
  • Featherweight: Hyder Amil (+130) dog vs Jose Delgado (-160)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (+200) dog vs Tracy Cortez (-250)
  • Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (-175) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (+150) dog
UFC 317 Early Prelims

  • Middleweight: Christopher Ewert (-138) vs Jackson McVey (+110) dog
  • Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (-350) vs Alvin Hines (+275) dog
  • Welterweight: Niko Price (+1000) dog vs Jacobe Smith (-2000)
Fiziev pulled off the win for me bringing my record to 10-11. This week I’m going with another tried and true in Beneil Dariush.

Shoutout to last cards winners. @blunttruth
@rollthedice @Serge421 @Kowboy On Sherdog @Deltron 6060 @El Fernas @Oz.Pride
 
If I'm allowed to still choose Van even though he's favored I'll take Van. If not, I'll go with Hermannson. I also like Dariush.
 
mkess101 said:
If I'm allowed to still choose Van even though he's favored I'll take Van. If not, I'll go with Hermannson. I also like Dariush.
These were the most recent odds I could find that I could copy paste. I know it moves a bit. But Van was available as a dog on this post and you can pick him as far as I’m concerned.

I like the other choices to. Obviously Dariush I’m picking but Hermannson was my next choice and was strongly considered. I will be picking him to win just not my one pick of the night.
 
D

