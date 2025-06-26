UFC 317 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
UFC 317 Main Card
Shoutout to last cards winners. @blunttruth
@rollthedice @Serge421 @Kowboy On Sherdog @Deltron 6060 @El Fernas @Oz.Pride
- Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria (-550) vs Charles Oliveira (+400) dog
- Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja (-250) vs Kai Kara-France (+200) dog
- Flyweight: Brandon Royval (-125) vs Joshua Van (+100) dog
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (+100) dog vs Renato Moicano (-125)
- Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (+162) dog vs Felipe Lima (-188)
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (+175) dog vs Gregory Rodrigues (-210)
- Featherweight: Hyder Amil (+130) dog vs Jose Delgado (-160)
- Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (+200) dog vs Tracy Cortez (-250)
- Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (-175) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (+150) dog
- Middleweight: Christopher Ewert (-138) vs Jackson McVey (+110) dog
- Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (-350) vs Alvin Hines (+275) dog
- Welterweight: Niko Price (+1000) dog vs Jacobe Smith (-2000)
