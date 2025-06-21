UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira

As of Saturday, June 21, I currently have:
  • Josh Van +100 $300 for $300
  • Jack Hermansson +155 $200 for $310
  • Hyder Amil +135 $200 for $270
  • Beneil Dariush +130 $300 for $390
I do like Felipe Lima, but I don't want to pay -180 for his money line, and I also think/hope late money comes in on Payton Talbott. Similarly, I think Ilia Topuria wins, but I don't want to bet his -380 money line when I think he wins ITD at a very high clip, if he wins at all.

Kai Kara-France is interesting. He's the rightful underdog, but I think he can cause problems for Pantoja if he can avoid giving up his back.

I like Tracy Cortez by decision.

McKinney/Borshchev U1.5 rounds or doesn't start R3.
 
Same opinion on Ilia & Felipe, maybe I'll do a parlay...

Tempted to play Beneil, but the layoff of 1 and half year is a concern.
Otherwise he got good wrestling and scrambles to play with Moicano, and I don't think the brazilian has the power to KO him.
 
