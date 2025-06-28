Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Ilia Topuria (16-0) vs. Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1NC)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) vs. Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1NC)
125: Brandon Royval (17-7) vs. Joshua Van (14-2)
155: Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) vs. Renato Moicano (20-6-1)
135: Payton Talbott (9-1) vs. Felipe Lima (14-1)
How to Watch UFC 317
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to more familiar haunts with a pair of title bouts on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 317 ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 317 coverage will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
