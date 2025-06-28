PBP UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/28 at 10pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    119
  • Poll closed .
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
69,966
Reaction score
103,994
horiginal.jpg




Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
155: Ilia Topuria (16-0) vs. Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1NC)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) vs. Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1NC)
125: Brandon Royval (17-7) vs. Joshua Van (14-2)
155: Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) vs. Renato Moicano (20-6-1)
135: Payton Talbott (9-1) vs. Felipe Lima (14-1)



How to Watch UFC 317

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 317

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to more familiar haunts with a pair of title bouts on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC 317 ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 317 ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 317 coverage will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 317: 6.28 11:59pm ET Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira
Replies
14
Views
183
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC (PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 317: 6.28 11:59pm ET Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
52
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 317: 6.28 10pm ET Payton Talbott vs Felipe Lima
Replies
0
Views
67
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 313 - Pereira vs. Ankalaev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 3/8 at 10pm ET
147 148 149
Replies
3K
Views
41K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira - Props/Parlays - 6:30pm ET 6-28
Replies
12
Views
332
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,099
Messages
57,509,501
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top