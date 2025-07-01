News UFC 317: Payouts & Salaries

AI is especially bad with numbers. Always follow the source link to follow up.

It's pretty much a tool for trying to scrounge together any disconnected bits of info it can find to come up with an answer it thinks you want to hear
 
Very different than a video I saw which estimated it based on each fighters most recent actual disclosed pay.

I think this had

Ilia 2.7m
Charles 2.2
pantoja 1.7

Lemme just double down on this post.

Remember your teachers telling you to never use Wikipedia as a source?

Never listen to Google's AI overview.

It's by far worse.

Here's an example from a few months ago. A self-proclaimed parody account (says it right in their profile) on twitter posted a joke about Colby being the backup for Belal-JDM. Fast forward to:
screenshot_20250426-195023-2-png.1092598


See at the end the link button? Click that to go to the source of the info and you'll find the article it was sourcing was from 2023 confirming that Colby is the backup for Edwards-Usman at UFC 286.

The AI overview took that article and just went "286? 315? Not important. You're asking if he's a backup fighter and I can find a result that mentions him as a backup fighter, and SOMEONE suggested the number 315 at some point, so the answer's yes."
 
the ai thing isn’t great yet especially for nuanced info.
 
How tf did Kai get 932k?

Imma start sticking my tongue out at work
 
Whitestallion said:
Why dont you fight him, KID.
Because any Sherbro would smoke that dude in a fight. We are not just average human beings. Each and everyone one of us is a master specialist in hand to hand combat and over 6’6” tall built solid muscle. That UFC dude doesn’t stand a chance.
 
Whitestallion said:
Maybe he'd make you less of an "always on the internet" hater.... 53 years young enough to learn to be a good person.Kid
You can still be a good person, while at the same time pointing out that a mid fighter got over paid.
 
