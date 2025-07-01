Lemme just double down on this post.AI is especially bad with numbers. Always follow the source link to follow up. It's pretty much a tool for trying to scrounge together any disconnected bits of info it can find to come up with an answer it thinks you want to hear
Why dont you fight him, KID.Lots of money wasted on Kai, if true
Why dont you fight him, KID.
the ai thing isn’t great yet especially for nuanced info.AI is especially bad with numbers. Always follow the source link to follow up.
It's pretty much a tool for trying to scrounge together any disconnected bits of info it can find to come up with an answer it thinks you want to hear
Maybe he'd make you less of an "always on the internet" hater.... 53 years young enough to learn to be a good person.KidSo now he needs a pick-me-up against an unlicensed 53-year-old karate forum shitposter to feel better about himself? FOH
Because any Sherbro would smoke that dude in a fight. We are not just average human beings. Each and everyone one of us is a master specialist in hand to hand combat and over 6’6” tall built solid muscle. That UFC dude doesn’t stand a chance.Why dont you fight him, KID.
You can still be a good person, while at the same time pointing out that a mid fighter got over paid.Maybe he'd make you less of an "always on the internet" hater.... 53 years young enough to learn to be a good person.Kid