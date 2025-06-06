UFC 316 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Shoutout to last cards winners @Kowboy On Sherdog? (Not sure exactly what was your official pick you listed a couple peoples opinions, but one was very specific for big odds and the other was just a fight). And that’s it. It wasn’t exactly an exciting card.
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) -300 vs. Sean O'Malley +240, bantamweight title
- Kayla Harrison -600 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +425, women's bantamweight title
- Joe Pyfer -400 vs. Kelvin Gastelum +310, middleweights
- Patchy Mix -170 vs. Mario Bautista +140, bantamweights
- Kevin Holland -280 vs. Vicente Luque +230, welterweights
- Joshua Van -550 vs. Bruno Silva +400, flyweights
- Azamat Murzakanov -550 vs. Brendson Ribeiro +400, light heavyweights
- Serghei Spivac -140 vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta +120, heavyweights
- Wang Cong -550 vs. Ariane da Silva +400, women's flyweights
- Yoo Joo-sang -500 vs. Jeka Saragih +380, featherweights
- Quillan Salkilld -440 vs. Yanal Ashmouz +340, lightweights
Shoutout to last cards winners @Kowboy On Sherdog? (Not sure exactly what was your official pick you listed a couple peoples opinions, but one was very specific for big odds and the other was just a fight). And that’s it. It wasn’t exactly an exciting card.