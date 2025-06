UFC 316 underdog pick of the night

Merab Dvalishvili (c) -300 vs. Sean O'Malley +240, bantamweight title

Kayla Harrison -600 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +425, women's bantamweight title

Joe Pyfer -400 vs. Kelvin Gastelum +310, middleweights

Patchy Mix -170 vs. Mario Bautista +140, bantamweights

Kevin Holland -280 vs. Vicente Luque +230, welterweights

Joshua Van -550 vs. Bruno Silva +400, flyweights

Azamat Murzakanov -550 vs. Brendson Ribeiro +400, light heavyweights

Serghei Spivac -140 vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta +120, heavyweights

Wang Cong -550 vs. Ariane da Silva +400, women's flyweights

Yoo Joo-sang -500 vs. Jeka Saragih +380, featherweights

Quillan Salkilld -440 vs. Yanal Ashmouz +340, lightweights

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?Last week Filho lost bringing my record to 8-10. I am struggling this week, and perhaps for good reason. Looking at the odds I can understand why I’m not confident on any of the underdogs as there is only 1 fight that’s close. Top on my list right now is Luque. I was also looking at Ashmouz but I really know nothing about the guy. Maybe the solid fundamentals of Bautista. I can’t believe it but part of me is considering picking O’Malley. This is crazy, not because he’s a worse pick than all those other heavy dogs but because Merab is a lock for me. I picked him in their first fight and against Umar. But besides the Sean being injured and really focusing there is the fact that he has ways to improve and Merab is just rinse and repeat, and my mind keeps coming back to that fifth round multiple body shots kept hurting him. What if now that Sean has found that he starts them in the first. Merabs chin is unbreakable but those body shots were killing him. Anyways I’m almost done with the videos I normally watch in advance but I’ve still got a couple days to make my final pick.Shoutout to last cards winners @Kowboy On Sherdog ? (Not sure exactly what was your official pick you listed a couple peoples opinions, but one was very specific for big odds and the other was just a fight). And that’s it. It wasn’t exactly an exciting card.