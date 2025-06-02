As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight weekEpisode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.Episode 2 - Sean O’Malley watches teammates spar before going to his own training session; Champ Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Aljamain Sterling; Kayla Harrison reflects on her past.Episode 3 - Kayla Harrison shows off her farm before heading to New Jersey; Sean O’Malley simulates the crowd for training and gets his hair done; Champ Merab Dvalishvili trains in his garage; Champ Julianna Peña goes to a baby shower and visits the New York Giants practice facility to hang out with Russell Wilson.Episode 4 - Champ Merab Dvalishvili gets one last training session in before heading to Newark; Sean O’Malley flies private and plays chess; Kayla Harrison sees a bald eagle outside her window; Joe Pyfer gets his game on; Kevin Holland arrives in Newark; Vicente Luque trains at the hotel; The athletes of UFC 316 begin their fight week check ins.Episode 5 - The athletes of UFC 316 make their media day rounds; Champ Julianna Peña’s family arrives in Newark for her fight; Sean O’Malley trains at Cruz MMA; Julianna Peña talks about the Sopranos; Champ Merab Dvalishvili gets dressed up before heading to the press conference; The stars of UFC 316 trade words at the UFC 316 Pre-Fight Press Conference.