Media UFC 316 Embedded

BroRogan

BroRogan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
26,388
Reaction score
96,016
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.





Episode 2 - Sean O’Malley watches teammates spar before going to his own training session; Champ Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Aljamain Sterling; Kayla Harrison reflects on her past.





Episode 3 - Kayla Harrison shows off her farm before heading to New Jersey; Sean O’Malley simulates the crowd for training and gets his hair done; Champ Merab Dvalishvili trains in his garage; Champ Julianna Peña goes to a baby shower and visits the New York Giants practice facility to hang out with Russell Wilson.





Episode 4 - Champ Merab Dvalishvili gets one last training session in before heading to Newark; Sean O’Malley flies private and plays chess; Kayla Harrison sees a bald eagle outside her window; Joe Pyfer gets his game on; Kevin Holland arrives in Newark; Vicente Luque trains at the hotel; The athletes of UFC 316 begin their fight week check ins.





Episode 5 - The athletes of UFC 316 make their media day rounds; Champ Julianna Peña’s family arrives in Newark for her fight; Sean O’Malley trains at Cruz MMA; Julianna Peña talks about the Sopranos; Champ Merab Dvalishvili gets dressed up before heading to the press conference; The stars of UFC 316 trade words at the UFC 316 Pre-Fight Press Conference.


 
Last edited:
As much as it hurts me, I really think O’Malley has a good shot at taking this one. Merab won’t finish him and if the fight is close, the judges will give it to Suga. UFC hates merab.
 
Sean is coming to grapple Merab <Dany07> Did I hear that right from the coach <lol>
 
I plan to check it out later. Merab cracks me up just being himself. The exchanges between Kayla and Juliana has bumped up my interest some in their fight.
 
BroRogan said:
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.


Click to expand...

Pena NEEDS a serious ass whoopin’.

War full on MACHINIST Kayla.

Thanks for posting.
 
Its not from Embedded but i didnt see a Countdown thread...

Around Minute 43:50 they feature one of Peña's training partners in her boxing debut...match looked like a joke fight, is that the level of people she trains with? No wonder her striking game sucks.

 
Peña and that camera guy seemed to be hitting it off quite well. 🤔 Romance?
 
BroRogan said:
@Luthien WE rooting for Pena on Sat, right? :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
giphy.gif

In this house we root for KAYLA
judokayla-kayla-harrison.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
News Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix UFC 316
2
Replies
20
Views
917
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin
D
UFC 316 underdog pick of the night
2 3
Replies
59
Views
507
mkess101
mkess101
MrBlackheart
If the UFC doesn’t nail 317, are you disappointed with the 1st half of 2025?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
Aluminati
Aluminati
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT
2
Replies
21
Views
257
Aurelian
Aurelian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,162
Messages
57,383,029
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top