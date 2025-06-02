Media UFC 316 Embedded - Episodes 1-3

BroRogan

BroRogan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
26,362
Reaction score
95,917
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.





Episode 2 - Sean O’Malley watches teammates spar before going to his own training session; Champ Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Aljamain Sterling; Kayla Harrison reflects on her past.





Episode 3 - Kayla Harrison shows off her farm before heading to New Jersey; Sean O’Malley simulates the crowd for training and gets his hair done; Champ Merab Dvalishvili trains in his garage; Champ Julianna Peña goes to a baby shower and visits the New York Giants practice facility to hang out with Russell Wilson.


 
Last edited:
As much as it hurts me, I really think O’Malley has a good shot at taking this one. Merab won’t finish him and if the fight is close, the judges will give it to Suga. UFC hates merab.
 
Sean is coming to grapple Merab <Dany07> Did I hear that right from the coach <lol>
 
I plan to check it out later. Merab cracks me up just being himself. The exchanges between Kayla and Juliana has bumped up my interest some in their fight.
 
BroRogan said:
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.


Click to expand...

Pena NEEDS a serious ass whoopin’.

War full on MACHINIST Kayla.

Thanks for posting.
 
Its not from Embedded but i didnt see a Countdown thread...

Around Minute 43:50 they feature one of Peña's training partners in her boxing debut...match looked like a joke fight, is that the level of people she trains with? No wonder her striking game sucks.

 
BroRogan said:
@Luthien WE rooting for Pena on Sat, right? :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
giphy.gif

In this house we root for KAYLA
judokayla-kayla-harrison.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Media Juliana Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of PEDs to her face
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
fractal
fractal
BroRogan
Media UFC 315 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
15
Views
748
BroRogan
BroRogan
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gable Steveson Praises Merab Dvalishvili Ahead of UFC 316
Replies
2
Views
183
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Coach: Sean O'Malley Won’t Dye Hair for Title Rematch at UFC 316
2
Replies
37
Views
661
Etherized
Etherized

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,049
Messages
57,375,903
Members
175,685
Latest member
Fallou sre

Share this page

Back
Top