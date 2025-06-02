Media UFC 316 Embedded - Episode 1 & 2

BroRogan

BroRogan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
26,340
Reaction score
95,866
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.





Episode 2 - Sean O’Malley watches teammates spar before going to his own training session; Champ Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Aljamain Sterling; Kayla Harrison reflects on her past.

 
Last edited:
As much as it hurts me, I really think O’Malley has a good shot at taking this one. Merab won’t finish him and if the fight is close, the judges will give it to Suga. UFC hates merab.
 
I plan to check it out later. Merab cracks me up just being himself. The exchanges between Kayla and Juliana has bumped up my interest some in their fight.
 
BroRogan said:
As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week ;)


Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.


Click to expand...

Pena NEEDS a serious ass whoopin’.

War full on MACHINIST Kayla.

Thanks for posting.
 
Its not from Embedded but i didnt see a Countdown thread...

Around Minute 43:50 they feature one of Peña's training partners in her boxing debut...match looked like a joke fight, is that the level of people she trains with? No wonder her striking game sucks.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
UFC 313 Through UFC 316 Schedule Prognostication
Replies
6
Views
1K
svmr_db
svmr_db
Arm Barbarian
Media UFC 312 Embedded - Vlog series, episode 2
Replies
1
Views
204
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,957
Messages
57,371,278
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top