As always I will add the following episodes to this post throughout fight week
Episode 1 - Sean O'Malley shows off his new baby and trains; Champ Merab Dvalishvili listens to MMA news in the morning and heads to the gym to hit pads; Vicente Luque and his son look for turtles; Patchy Mix prepares for his UFC Debut; Champ Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison exchange words in a live interview.
Episode 2 - Sean O’Malley watches teammates spar before going to his own training session; Champ Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Aljamain Sterling; Kayla Harrison reflects on her past.
