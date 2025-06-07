Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
135: Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) vs. Sean O'Malley (18-2, 1NC)
W135: Julianna Peña (13-5) vs. Kayla Harrison (18-1)
185: Kelvin Gastelum (20-9, 1NC) vs. Joe Pyfer (13-3)
135: Mario Bautista (15-2) vs. Patchy Mix (20-1)
170: Vicente Luque (23-10-1) vs. Kevin Holland (27-13, 1NC)
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's UFC 316 card.
Sherdog's live UFC 316 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
