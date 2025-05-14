UFC 316 - a very poor card. What are the main UFCs for?

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
669
Reaction score
1,194
We have two titles fights:

Merab and Sean.
Pena vs Harrison.


The entire card before this is filled with fighters with multiple losses, gatekeeper status, unlikely fighters to ever touch gold*
Of course, even the main events could be poor but what happened to the UFC events.
I thought that the numbered UFC shows were supposed to be the pinnacle of fighters.

Why have UFC at Apex, on ESPN, on ABCDE, Fight Nights and so on if they cannot get together full blown important fighters all in the one card?

I hope there are some barn-burners for the people who still pay for this shit but the dilution of UFC branding is absolutely ridiculous.





* exception could be Azamat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MrBlackheart
If the UFC doesn’t nail 317, are you disappointed with the 1st half of 2025?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
1K
Aluminati
Aluminati

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,654
Messages
57,297,156
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top