UFC 316 - a very poor card. What are the main UFCs for?

WillyWarminski
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 669
- Reaction score
- 1,194
We have two titles fights:
Merab and Sean.
Pena vs Harrison.
The entire card before this is filled with fighters with multiple losses, gatekeeper status, unlikely fighters to ever touch gold*
Of course, even the main events could be poor but what happened to the UFC events.
I thought that the numbered UFC shows were supposed to be the pinnacle of fighters.
Why have UFC at Apex, on ESPN, on ABCDE, Fight Nights and so on if they cannot get together full blown important fighters all in the one card?
I hope there are some barn-burners for the people who still pay for this shit but the dilution of UFC branding is absolutely ridiculous.
* exception could be Azamat.
Merab and Sean.
Pena vs Harrison.
The entire card before this is filled with fighters with multiple losses, gatekeeper status, unlikely fighters to ever touch gold*
Of course, even the main events could be poor but what happened to the UFC events.
I thought that the numbered UFC shows were supposed to be the pinnacle of fighters.
Why have UFC at Apex, on ESPN, on ABCDE, Fight Nights and so on if they cannot get together full blown important fighters all in the one card?
I hope there are some barn-burners for the people who still pay for this shit but the dilution of UFC branding is absolutely ridiculous.
* exception could be Azamat.