Ufc 315 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
I haven’t yet got a chance to watch all of last card so I’ll shoutout the winners when I do. This card I’m looking to Shevchenko, Andrade, and Santos just going to listen to on the line and sherdog first.
- Belal Muhammad (c) -190 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +150, welterweight title
- Manon Fiorot -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko (c) +115, women's flyweight title
- Jose Aldo -220 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +175, bantamweight
- Natalia Silva -225 vs. Alexa Grasso +175, women's flyweights
- Benoit Saint Denis -1115 vs. Kyle Prepolec +750, lightweights
- Lee Jeong Yeong -127 vs. Daniel Santos +102,
- Mike Malott -200 vs. Charles Radtke +160, welterweights
- Modestas Bukauskas -110 vs. Ion Cuțelaba -110, light heavyweights
- Jasmine Jasudavicius -335 vs. Jessica Andrade +250, women's flyweights
- Navajo Stirling -278 vs. Ivan Erslan +215, light heavyweights
- Marc-Andre Barriault-480 vs. Bruno Silva +360, middleweights
