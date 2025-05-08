Ufc 315 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

  • Belal Muhammad (c) -190 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +150, welterweight title
  • Manon Fiorot -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko (c) +115, women's flyweight title
  • Jose Aldo -220 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +175, bantamweight
  • Natalia Silva -225 vs. Alexa Grasso +175, women's flyweights
  • Benoit Saint Denis -1115 vs. Kyle Prepolec +750, lightweights
  • Lee Jeong Yeong -127 vs. Daniel Santos +102,
  • Mike Malott -200 vs. Charles Radtke +160, welterweights
  • Modestas Bukauskas -110 vs. Ion Cuțelaba -110, light heavyweights
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius -335 vs. Jessica Andrade +250, women's flyweights
  • Navajo Stirling -278 vs. Ivan Erslan +215, light heavyweights
  • Marc-Andre Barriault-480 vs. Bruno Silva +360, middleweights

I haven’t yet got a chance to watch all of last card so I’ll shoutout the winners when I do. This card I’m looking to Shevchenko, Andrade, and Santos just going to listen to on the line and sherdog first.
 
I don't get to pick Cutelaba since it's evens.😒

I'll take Radtke.
 
