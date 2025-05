What's the thought on Katona as a dog? I feel like Almakhan is getting overrated off of one good punch. Brad's a pretty durable point fighter and this will be on home soil for him, he needs to do just enough and he'll most likely get his hand raised.



Barriault seems like a gift too, Silva has been done since at least the Weidman fight. Even had his coaches come out and say he's suffered from anxiety to explain why he looks so terrible. Marc is a guy with a solid chin who puts out a lot of volume and tries to make guys melt, seems like an awful matchup for this version of Bruno.



I think Cutelaba might get things done again. Bukauskas tends to crumble against guys like these, Ion via hulk smash seems likely imo.