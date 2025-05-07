Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena - Props/Parlays - 6:30pm ET 5-10. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Old Guard Still Got It
Valentina Shevchenko +133
Jose Aldo -191
2.55
Doughie#1
V. 'пуля' Shevchenko +127
B. 'Dieu de la guerre' St Denis -1000
M. 'Baltijos gladiatorius' Bukauskas -100
3.99
Doughie#2
Almakhan -146
Jasudavici -288
Grasso/Silva fight goes the distance -357
1.91
Doughie#3
Shevchenko +118
Mohammed -175
Malotte -160
Stiirling -299
St Denis ITD -475
7.99
JDM Round 3 and Manon
JDM VS Belal to end in round 3 +1100
Manon -125
20.6
AS_SamNoakes & NOT JDM by dec
Sam Noakes -2500 (box, 2 PM ET)
NOT Jack Della Maddalena by decision -800
.17
Dilly Triple
Belal Muhammad(UFC) -179
Salahdine Parnasse(KSW) -1000
Paul Hughes (PFL) -1100
0.87
