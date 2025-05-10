Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
170: Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1NC) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)
W125: Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (12-1)
135: José Aldo (32-9) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (12-2)
W125: Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) vs. Natália Silva (18-5-1)
155: Benoît Saint Denis (13-3, 1NC) vs. Kyle Prepolec (18-8)
How to Watch UFC 315
The fate of two Ultimate Fighting Championship titles will hang in the balance, as Belal Muhammad puts his welterweight crown on the line against Jake Della Maddalena in the main event and Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight belt opposite Manon Fiorot in the co-headliner.
