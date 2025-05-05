Media UFC 315 Embedded

It's another fight week before a PPV event. As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week. The Octagon returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2015.


Episode 1 - Champ Belal Muhammad trains in his private gym and eats like a king; Jack Della Maddalena taste-tests his friend’s new restaurant; Manon Fiorot spars and gets a nice gift; Mike Malott hits pads at Niagara Top Team; Champ Valentina Shevchenko pilots a yacht; Jose Aldo shows off his kickboxing power.




Episode 2 - Champ Belal Muhammad enjoys fight night with friends; Champ Valentina Shevchenko uses nature as her gym; Manon Fiorot hits pads; Jack Della Maddalena trains after his long travel; Aiemann Zahabi gets a haircut; Valentina Shevchenko spars with Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off.




Episode 3 - Champ Valentina Shevhcneko faces off against Manon Fiorot; Champ Belal Muhammad trains at Tristar; Aiemann Zahabi gets a new suit; Manon Fiorot tests her timing and balance; Mike Malott grapples at Niagara Top Team; UFC 315 athletes begin their fight week check ins.




Episode 4 - Champ Valentina Shevchenko shows off her custom fight kit; Champ Belal Muhammad takes a run around Montréal; Jack Della Maddalena has his family in town for support; Jose Aldo starts his weight cut; Manon Fiorot goes shopping; UFC 315 athletes begin their media day rounds.




Episode 5 - Champ Belal Muhammad trains with fellow UFC athletes; Navajo Stirling and Eugene Bareman get wings; Natalia Silva hits pads; Aiemann Zahabi shows off his new suit; Belal Muhammad plays video games with his team; The stars of UFC 315 exchange words at the pre-fight press conference.

 
Looks like Belal might get a new haircut on embedded
 
I feel like the ufc YouTube channel has improved leaps and bounds in the last couple years. They've really committed to releasing fight content ahead of big events. They've been doing the Free Fight uploads for awhile now but now they show fight(er) marathons on the day of an event so you can watch the most recent wins of the big name fighters in the lead up to the prelims starting. They released a 40+ min vid of all 4 of Lord Silva's ufc wins 2 weeks or so before the Bryce fight. Simple but effective strategies being utilized.

For me, the embedded's are the best promos they produce. They just film these guys doing their fight week obligations or with their teams/families throughout the week, it comes across so much more organically than what they do on countdown shows.
 
Thank you @BroRogan , you're a star

Episode 4 ✅ with 2 more to come featuring the pre-fight presser and weigh ins tomorrow
 
Joanna's getting more screen time on the episodes so far than Aldo. On one hand, good for her, she deserves all the success she has. On the other hand, the Aldo disrespect is real.
 
Rory Macdonald in episode 6, sound punch drunk or maybe just haven’t seen him interviews in a while, it caught me off guard.
 
