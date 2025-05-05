BroRogan
It's another fight week before a PPV event. As usual the following episodes will be added to this post throughout the week. The Octagon returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2015.
Episode 1 - Champ Belal Muhammad trains in his private gym and eats like a king; Jack Della Maddalena taste-tests his friend’s new restaurant; Manon Fiorot spars and gets a nice gift; Mike Malott hits pads at Niagara Top Team; Champ Valentina Shevchenko pilots a yacht; Jose Aldo shows off his kickboxing power.
Episode 2 - Champ Belal Muhammad enjoys fight night with friends; Champ Valentina Shevchenko uses nature as her gym; Manon Fiorot hits pads; Jack Della Maddalena trains after his long travel; Aiemann Zahabi gets a haircut; Valentina Shevchenko spars with Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off.
Episode 3 - Champ Valentina Shevhcneko faces off against Manon Fiorot; Champ Belal Muhammad trains at Tristar; Aiemann Zahabi gets a new suit; Manon Fiorot tests her timing and balance; Mike Malott grapples at Niagara Top Team; UFC 315 athletes begin their fight week check ins.
Episode 4 - Champ Valentina Shevchenko shows off her custom fight kit; Champ Belal Muhammad takes a run around Montréal; Jack Della Maddalena has his family in town for support; Jose Aldo starts his weight cut; Manon Fiorot goes shopping; UFC 315 athletes begin their media day rounds.
Episode 5 - Champ Belal Muhammad trains with fellow UFC athletes; Navajo Stirling and Eugene Bareman get wings; Natalia Silva hits pads; Aiemann Zahabi shows off his new suit; Belal Muhammad plays video games with his team; The stars of UFC 315 exchange words at the pre-fight press conference.
