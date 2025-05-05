I feel like the ufc YouTube channel has improved leaps and bounds in the last couple years. They've really committed to releasing fight content ahead of big events. They've been doing the Free Fight uploads for awhile now but now they show fight(er) marathons on the day of an event so you can watch the most recent wins of the big name fighters in the lead up to the prelims starting. They released a 40+ min vid of all 4 of Lord Silva's ufc wins 2 weeks or so before the Bryce fight. Simple but effective strategies being utilized.



For me, the embedded's are the best promos they produce. They just film these guys doing their fight week obligations or with their teams/families throughout the week, it comes across so much more organically than what they do on countdown shows.