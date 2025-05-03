UFC 315: Champion Belal Muhammad says 'nothing' will stop him from walking out with Palestinian flag

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@Green
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
1,317
Reaction score
6,622

UFC will permit the welterweight champion to walk to the Octagon in support of his parents' home country​

www.cbssports.com

UFC 315: Champion Belal Muhammad says 'nothing' will stop him from walking out with Palestinian flag

UFC will permit the welterweight champion to walk to the Octagon in support of his parents' home country
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

What a head trip it must have been for Belal to have his flag taken down just before he had to fight Leon for the the strap.

I know he gets a lot of shit around here, but in a game were it seems like there aren't too many of them, he comes across as a real solid guy.

 
I don't have any issue with this but I wonder what sort of backlash it'll cause
 
Nobody should be stopping him from doing so. He has every right to.
They're total assholes if they stop him or take it away.
 
Let him it's his fucking choice. Dana talks about freedom of speech non stop. Its the same thing. Russia walked out with there flags while they killed people for no reason and they were celebrated by the ufc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Social Belal Muhammad calls on the UFC to properly display the Palestinian flag **update** UFC allows it
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
3K
Captain Tenneal
Captain Tenneal
joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
spinitch
S
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Favors Jack Della Maddalena Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Replies
16
Views
563
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,776
Messages
57,244,770
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top