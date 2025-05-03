oski
Best Ref Ever
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 1,317
- Reaction score
- 6,622
UFC will permit the welterweight champion to walk to the Octagon in support of his parents' home country
UFC 315: Champion Belal Muhammad says 'nothing' will stop him from walking out with Palestinian flag
UFC will permit the welterweight champion to walk to the Octagon in support of his parents' home country
www.cbssports.com
What a head trip it must have been for Belal to have his flag taken down just before he had to fight Leon for the the strap.
I know he gets a lot of shit around here, but in a game were it seems like there aren't too many of them, he comes across as a real solid guy.