News UFC 315 Announced For May 10th In Montreal Canada

Wonder what the main event is, April is rumoured to be ilia vs volk so may might be the welterweight title fight or Merab vs someone
 
I think depending on what happens for Miami could see Belal/Shavkat and Val/Fiorot. You'll see the usual few Canadians on it like Malott and Jasmine and Barriault but also some french speaking fighters. Could throw BSD on there, also thats why Val/Fiorot would def makes sense in the co main event.
 
I think if they're doing a Canadian card, just sack off the 'local' aspect of the booking at this point.

Yeah, obviously have Malott, Jourdain, Jasmine and Aiemann there if possible, but the rest, just make good fights.

Nobody in the history of anything ever is coming out for a Marc Andre Barriault fight on a PPV-level card, so don't even bother putting him on there.

Give 'em some bonafide bangers.
 
Holy shit that's less than two hours away from me. Tickets will be fuckin impossible to get.
 
I kinda disagree, I think the prelims should be loaded with Canadian prospects. There aren't many, but there are at least three or four who are probably UFC ready.

And Barriault should definitely be on the card, if he's on the roster. Not booking him for a Quebec card if he's available would be massively disrespectful of the UFC.

I'd like a great main event, a good co-main, Jasudavicius on the main card or maybe prelim headliner.

As long as it's better than the Vancouver card.
 
Fair enough!

I have to say when I used to go to the UFC: UK cards I was always super disappointed that it was filled with rookie English guys with mediocre/poor records. I get it, but it does nothing for me personally. It's not a case of shifting tickets at this stage, and local guys don't generally generate atmospheres inside arenas which is the other major reason for putting them in there.

Maybe you're right having more knowledge of the local scene than me, maybe you have to put Barriault on there - but if you'd asked me back in the day would I prefer "Relentless" Paul Taylor vs Jess Liaudin (UFC 85) or Melvin Guillard vs Dennis Siver (UFC 86), there's absolutely no doubt in my mind which is the better, more important, more prestigious fight.
 
Belal vs Shavkat and Shevchenko vs Fiorot for main and co-main.
 
