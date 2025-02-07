I kinda disagree, I think the prelims should be loaded with Canadian prospects. There aren't many, but there are at least three or four who are probably UFC ready.I think if they're doing a Canadian card, just sack off the 'local' aspect of the booking at this point.
Yeah, obviously have Malott, Jourdain, Jasmine and Aiemann there if possible, but the rest, just make good fights.
Nobody in the history of anything ever is coming out for a Marc Andre Barriault fight on a PPV-level card, so don't even bother putting him on there.
Give 'em some bonafide bangers.
And Barriault should definitely be on the card, if he's on the roster. Not booking him for a Quebec card if he's available would be massively disrespectful of the UFC.
I'd like a great main event, a good co-main, Jasudavicius on the main card or maybe prelim headliner.
As long as it's better than the Vancouver card.
Is Carla Esparza retired yet? Maybe she can headline??!!
Canada almost always gets shit PPV´s, wouldnt be surprised.Wonder what the main event is, April is rumoured to be ilia vs volk so may might be the welterweight title fight or Merab vs someone
Hopefully it will be good fights....
Oh....so you might come in quebec.....Ughhh.Holy shit that's less than two hours away from me. Tickets will be fuckin impossible to get.