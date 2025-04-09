UFC 314: What fight are you most excited for this weekend?

T

The top 4 are all fights I'm looking forward to. Mitchell vs Silva is my most anticipated one, especially if Bryce pulls this off because it may send this place into a meltdown. LMAO

Volk v Lopes is a close 2nd and should be a banger. Paddy v Chandler right behind that as Paddy's another who gets shit on around here too much and hope he wins too. And Pitbull finally makes his UFC debut, albeit late in his career, and if this was 5 years ago, it'd be higher on my list.

How bout y'all?
 
tgv976 said:
Weirdly enough, Bryce V Nerd seems to be the one everyone is talking about in about every space, non-mma spaces included.

And yeah, if Bryce pulls off the "W" this place and the internet in general will look something like this:

explosion2.gif


And a Bryce "W" is far more likely than many seem to imagine based on the odds alone.

Bryce kills the Demon by crucifix? Fitting?
 
Patricio Freire and (somewhat) Xiaonan Yan.

Looking forward to @Poirierfan burning Chase Hooper relentlessly because he's funny af.

Looking forward to the cat crew's cat gifs.
 
Krylov vs Reyes, could be a just bleed showing
<{JustBleed}>
 
There a actually a few fights that I think are interesting. Not really ppv worthy. But imo, most ppv aren’t ppv worthy.

But for free, it will hopefully be very entertaining.

I’d like see Lopes win the vacant title. Yan vs Virna is number 1 vs number 3. And Virna is the only top 5 fighter that Weili hasn’t beaten yet. And if Pimblett got KTFO. That would be awesome.

Those are the three most interesting for me.
 
Last edited:
Latest posts

