UFC 314: What fight are you most excited for this weekend?

The top 4 are all fights I'm looking forward to. Mitchell vs Silva is my most anticipated one, especially if Bryce pulls this off because it may send this place into a meltdown. LMAO
Volk v Lopes is a close 2nd and should be a banger. Paddy v Chandler right behind that as Paddy's another who gets shit on around here too much and hope he wins too. And Pitbull finally makes his UFC debut, albeit late in his career, and if this was 5 years ago, it'd be higher on my list.
How bout y'all?
