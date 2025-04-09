Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 13,449
- Reaction score
- 36,133
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-12. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Six Piece Chicken with a side of Cajun Rice
Lopes
Pitbull
Paddy
Silva
Reyes
Jandiroba
+5425
Seven Piece Mixed with side of mashed taters
Lopes
Paddy
Pitbull
Reyes
Ige
Jandiroba
Cornolle
+14960
Leftovers
Jim Miller
Darren Elkins
+2370
Dilly1
Michael Chandler +137
Yair Rodriguez -184
1.67
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Six Piece Chicken with a side of Cajun Rice
Lopes
Pitbull
Paddy
Silva
Reyes
Jandiroba
+5425
Seven Piece Mixed with side of mashed taters
Lopes
Paddy
Pitbull
Reyes
Ige
Jandiroba
Cornolle
+14960
Leftovers
Jim Miller
Darren Elkins
+2370
Dilly1
Michael Chandler +137
Yair Rodriguez -184
1.67
Last edited: