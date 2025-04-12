UFC 314 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
It's been a while. I miss my fellow Sherbrethren. Hope all is well with everyone.. Let's do the damn thing!!!!

Lopes - Volk
I question Volk's chin and durability in general at this point. Diego obviously doesn't have the complete skill set to match Volk but he's powerful, young, hungry and physically imposing and I think given where these guys are in their careers that might be enough. Either Lopes finishes Volk or Volk puts on a strategic, technical 5 round masterclass. I'm thinking it'll be the former.
Winner : Lopes

Chandler - Paddy
Really tricky fight to call for me. Chandler has been out a minute and in general is really inconsistent, unreliable and has really questionable decision making and fight IQ in his fights. I can see a world where Paddy takes Michael down and subs him, but I feel like Chandler clips him early in this one.
Winner : Chandler

Pitbull - Yair
Another banger. I'm uncertain with how much success Pitbull can have without landing a perfect punch in boxing range or using his wrestling. I think Yair styles on him for most of this fight and wins a decision.
Winner : Yair

Mitchell - Silva
I can see an iteration of this fight where Bryce's style poses some problems for Jean, but the margins of error are so high for Bryce before he can get to his grappling advantages that it's difficult for me to not see Silva landing something devastating and putting Bryce on queer street. I've gotta go Silva. Banger though!
Winner : Silva

Reyes - Krylov
I think Reyes knocks Krylov out in the first round because he's far and away the better striker and Krylov doesn't have the wrestling to make this a fight Dom isn't comfortable in and dictating the terms of from the opening bell.
Winner : Reyes

Enjoy the scraps guys.
Free Palestine.
 
