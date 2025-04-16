UFC 314 fighter pay

Arm Barbarian

Arm Barbarian

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jul 17, 2013
Messages
42,697
Reaction score
39,574

For those who care.

Volk cashed in, made upwards of 1.5 mill.

Diego made close to 700k.

Paddy made over 500k for demolishing Chandler.

Only real criminal payday imo was Tulio, who got a measly 24k for his brutal KO of his foe. He definitely deserved a bonus.
 
Were the purses officially released by the athletic commission? These websites are all full of shit
 
Good Volk is a legend and should be paid as such. I feel like the lower card are completely shit on still though. 24k to win a UFC fight? Even if you fight three times a year you’re making a lower middle class yearly salary.
 
Arm Barbarian said:

For those who care.

Volk cashed in, made upwards of 1.5 mill.

Diego made close to 700k.

Paddy made over 500k for demolishing Chandler.

Only real criminal payday imo was Tulio, who got a measly 24k for his brutal KO of his foe. He definitely deserved a bonus.
Click to expand...
Agree Tulio should have gotten more. What about Silva?
 
BigTruck said:
Were the purses officially released by the athletic commission?
Click to expand...
Not that I'm aware of. This is the another site estimating what they think the purses were, but of course that won't stop folks from running with as if it were the gospel truth.
 
Not bad, I'm not sure how much PPVs that Volk sells, but I don't think he's a huge draw and that's good pay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 4/12 at 10pm ET
210 211 212
Replies
4K
Views
41K
Mind Mine
Mind Mine
BroRogan
Media UFC 314 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
16
Views
511
BroRogan
BroRogan
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 4/12 at 6pm ET
130 131 132
Replies
3K
Views
22K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-12
Replies
15
Views
423
Darth_Inv1ctu5
Darth_Inv1ctu5
D
UFC 314 underdog pick of the night
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
1K
Necrocrawler
Necrocrawler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,652
Messages
57,176,255
Members
175,564
Latest member
dash66chief

Share this page

Back
Top