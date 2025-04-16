UFC 314 fighter pay

Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 42,697
- Reaction score
- 39,574
https://www.givemesport.com/ufc-314-salaries-pimblett-chandler-volkanovski-lopes-mma/?link_source=ta_first_comment&taid=67fd9a854d684700016f61fd&fbclid=IwY2xjawJsp_xleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHlBf7WcK5iVlMWCC44CEnNDt8lS8uwE3JokSQ_0tGsvn89EJAsjeEztLpuPL_aem__y0t6wXEb_mYlA5ArDHWYg
For those who care.
Volk cashed in, made upwards of 1.5 mill.
Diego made close to 700k.
Paddy made over 500k for demolishing Chandler.
Only real criminal payday imo was Tulio, who got a measly 24k for his brutal KO of his foe. He definitely deserved a bonus.